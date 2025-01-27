Embattled singer Darlington Achakpo, better known as Speed Darlington, has announced that fans should anticipate more ‘Baby Oil’ content from him.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the controversial singer was arrested over defamation allegations twice in late 2024, in October and November. The feud began when Darlington mocked Burna Boy’s ties to Diddy, accusing him of an inappropriate relationship to win his 2021 Grammy.

Adding fuel to the fire, Darlington released the diss track “Baby Oil” in October 2024, aimed at Burna Boy, Diddy, and the EFCC, and it gained popularity on Spotify Nigeria.

Despite being granted bail after his second arrest, the singer remained detained for two months and was released on 21 January. Since then, Darlington has subtly featured the Baby Oil track in his content.

Addressing fans in his first official Instagram video on Monday since his release, Darlington told fans he had endured worse prison experiences and remained determined to promote “Baby Oil-related content.”

He said, “I’ve gained weight. I was never hungry in prison, and now I’m back. Expect more ‘Baby Oil’ content from me in full effect. I won’t call anybody’s name, but if I say ‘Long Face,’ you all know who I’m referring to.

“He (alleging Burna Boy) sent me to Kuje Prison, and I became the ruler there. This isn’t my first time in jail; I’ve been imprisoned for six months in North America, and nothing has changed.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Interestingly, in the same video, Darlington wore a ‘Diddy face mask,’ suggesting a subtle dig amidst the ongoing feud. Recently, the singer has been throwing indirect jabs without explicitly mentioning names.

Contentious bail

Before the controversial rapper got released, his legal team expressed frustration over his prolonged bail process.

But disclosing why his detention was prolonged, Speed Darlington noted that he had the funds for the initial bail but remained imprisoned until a court order facilitated his release.

He said: “I had the money for the original bail (he claimed ₦50 million), but after calculating what I would have earned during the holiday period from shows, it was less than ₦50 million. I decided to stay in prison until my release, knowing I would be released on 15 January (due to the court order).”

The singer stated that one of his lead legal representatives advised him to navigate the interim situation without breaching legal protocols.

“My lead counsel, Marshal Abubakar, told me not to mention any names or discuss the case in court. As long as I adhered to this, I was fine.”

While he thanked his family for support, he announced his upcoming single, “O Wa.”

Attempted assassination

In a separate development, Speed Darlington alleged on Monday morning that his presumed adversary sent assassins after him.

Sharing videos of cars riddled with bullets, he claimed, “This is crazy. The police officers with me confirmed they (unknown gunmen) fired at us. I heard the gunshots right after leaving a club in VI. The officers witnessed it.

“There’s truth to what I’m saying, considering how he (the alleged enemy) reacts. He’s sending killers my way. I haven’t even said a word, yet they’re scared out of their minds. You try to take my life—is this necessary?”

Lawyer steps aside

Meanwhile, Speed Darlington’s legal team has withdrawn from the ongoing defamation case involving Burna Boy. Stanley Alieke, the principal partner at Law Capitol, announced the decision on Sunday night.

Mr Alieke, who has represented Darlington since his legal troubles began in October 2024, revealed via his Instagram story that he had severed ties with the singer.

“My law firm (Law Capitol) and I have officially withdrawn from legally representing Mr Darlington Achakpo, aka Speed Darlington/Akpi, and henceforth cease to act as his legal attorneys,” he wrote.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Mr Alieke about his withdrawal, he cited a breach of their legal agreement but did not provide further details.

“There is nothing serious, but our withdrawal is a disagreement in principles. Deji Adeyanju & Partners may now be Darlington’s only standing legal team,” he said.

Before withdrawing, Mr Alieke had maintained that Speed Darlington would not apologise to Burna Boy, arguing that doing so would imply guilt. Burna Boy’s petition alleged that Darlington’s accusations damaged his reputation and caused financial losses.

Mr Alieke also revealed that Darlington suffered significant financial setbacks during his detention. The rapper has since filed a ₦300 million lawsuit against the Inspector-General of Police to enforce his fundamental human rights. The case was adjourned to 27 January.

Before his withdrawal, Mr Alieke’s role was pivotal in challenging Darlington’s denied bail and criticising the police for what he described as “illegal detention.” He argued that the defamation case should be treated as a civil matter rather than a criminal one.

Speed Darlington was arrested on 27 November 2024. After almost a month in detention, the court ordered his release on 23 December 2024 and 6 January, but the police blocked the process.

On 15 January, he was granted ₦20 million bail, with conditions including a surety, surrendering his passport, and staying in Kuje Prison until the conditions were met. His trial is set for 18 March, and his lawsuit against the Inspector-General of Police is ongoing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

