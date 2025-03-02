Hellen Mutimu, the alleged Kenyan baby mama to Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has once again publicly confronted him, insisting on a paternity test.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that since January, when she first alleged that he fathered her son, Ms Mutimu has persistently called him out on social media, accusing him of neglect and evasion.

Posting on her Instagram story on Sunday, Ms Mutimu referenced a viral video where a character runs while being urged not to.

She likened it to the Cubana Chief Priest avoiding a DNA test and insisting their son strongly resembles him.

The 31-year-old hairdresser said, “Murefe, stop running because of a DNA test. This boy eats just like you, Pascal. Come and take responsibility for your son; there is no food to feed him anymore.”

The Kenyan student also referenced Chief Priest’s childhood, drawing parallels between his alleged actions and his past:

“Pascal, see how your father neglected you because of fame. I am fighting for what is right—for you, my son. You can’t run forever, Murefe. Don’t run, come back,” she said.

More pressure

On Thursday, Ms Mutimu vowed to keep pushing for a DNA test, warning that she was prepared to take drastic action.

“Nothing will stop me from demanding the DNA test,” she wrote. “If you ignore me, I will drop this boy at your doorstep.”

She also reminded Chief Priest of Kenya’s proximity to Nigeria, hinting that she could unannounced bring their alleged son to him.

“You think Lagos is far from Kenya? It’s just five hours away. Don’t be surprised when your son arrives at your doorstep. Don’t expect to see me there. Let me give you back your blood if that’s what you want. I don’t care what you do with him.”

Background

Ms Mutimu claims she met Cubana Chief Priest at a friend’s wedding in Lagos in April 2022, where they had a brief encounter that resulted in her pregnancy. She alleges that he initially promised support but later cut off all communication and blocked her on all platforms.

In an interview on 6 January with content creator Lucky Udu, she reiterated these claims, stating that after informing him of the pregnancy, he urged her to return to Kenya and stopped responding to her messages. She also revealed that financial difficulties forced her to close her salon, and although Chief Priest allegedly sent her ₦300,000 in small instalments, he has since refused to acknowledge the child.

Ms Mutimu has repeatedly demanded a DNA test, which she claims he has ignored. Meanwhile, Cubana Chief Priest has vehemently denied her allegations, insisting, “I don’t know her; I have never met her. The boy definitely can’t be my child.” Instead of addressing her claims, he has publicly celebrated his wife, Angel Okechukwu, and their two sons on social media.

Despite his denial, Ms Mutimu remains firm in her demand for a paternity test, stating that her priority is securing a better future for the child.

