Hellen Mutimu, the alleged baby mama of nightlife mogul Cubana Chief Priest, has opened up on a shortlived and tumultuous affair that allegedly led to the birth of their son.

The 43-year-old Cubana Chief Priest is married to Angel Okechukwu, and they have two sons.

Ms Mutimu’s ‘expose’, which came to the fore on Sunday amidst her alleged estranged lover’s online spat with Burna Boy, has been met with mixed reactions just as Burna Boy reportedly offered her accommodation and a job in Nigeria.

She captured netizens’ attention when she claimed that she had been homeless with her son since 2023 after Chief Priest allegedly blocked her on social media.

Ms Mutimu, a student and hairdresser, first made headlines in 2023 when she accused the nightlife entrepreneur of fathering her child, allegations Cubana Chief Priest tagged as “blackmail,” suggesting a DNA test be carried out.

On Monday, Ms Mutimu spoke again about her ordeal in an interview with popular Content creator Lucky Udu.

In a 27-minute interview on Monday, monitored by PREMIUM TIMES, Ms Mutimu highlighted how she met Cubana Chief Priest, allegedly got pregnant for him and has been solo parenting in the last two years.

Since the paternity scandal emerged two years ago, Cubana Chief Priest has denied the allegations against him.

He stated that he is wealthy enough to support as many children as he wants if he chooses to engage in extramarital affairs.

He described the claims as a cheap attempt at blackmail and challenged bloggers to conduct a DNA test at their own expense, promising to reimburse them if the child turned out to be his.

He tagged bloggers as agents of destruction aimed at successful individuals but asserted that his relationship with his wife is unbreakable.

Chance meeting

Ms Mutimu said her ordeal began when she travelled to Lagos, Nigeria, in April 2022 for a friend’s wedding, where she met Cubana Chief Priest for the first time.

She said, “One evening, I went to a restaurant in Victoria Island (VI) for dinner, where I met Pascal, my baby’s father. After a brief conversation, we exchanged numbers, and I returned to my apartment. The next day, he called me, and we met again at the Intercontinental Hotel in Lagos. We talked, had some drinks, and then parted ways. Nothing happened between us at that point. I had no idea he was a prominent figure in Nigeria. I was new to the country, didn’t know much about the people, and no one told me who he was. He didn’t mention being married and introduced himself as Pascal Okuchukwu, not Chief Priest.

“After we became intimate, I started feeling unwell two weeks later. I was vomiting, so I took a test and discovered I was pregnant. I informed him, and he congratulated me. He promised to take care of me and assured me not to worry. When I asked if he was married, he avoided the question. Later, I found out who he was from a bouncer at the restaurant, and my friend confirmed he was Cubana Chief Priest, a married man with two children. By then, I was already pregnant.”

Pregnancy

Despite her concerns, Ms Mutimu stated that she heeded his advice to return to Kenya, believing his promises of continued support. However, two weeks later, she claimed the Chiefpriest blocked her on all communication platforms, leaving her stranded.

“I told him I was a single mother with a son. He said it wasn’t an issue and reassured me. He suggested I return to Kenya, promising we’d stay in touch. I stayed in Nigeria until June; I was two months pregnant by then. I asked him for money to abort the pregnancy, but he delayed and told me not to rush. He sent me money for my apartment, so I thought he was kind and decided to trust him. He asked me to keep the child, and I agreed.”

She added, “Two months later when my pregnancy became noticeable, I asked him again about the money. He told me not to worry and promised to send money for my return to Kenya. But two weeks after I got back to Kenya, he blocked me. I thought maybe he was uncomfortable with the pregnancy, so I stayed quiet and focused on my business.

“I used to own a salon, but when I left for Nigeria, my business suffered, and I eventually had to close it. Managing the shop became impossible because I was very sick during my pregnancy. During this time, Pascal stopped sending money and had blocked me. I struggled to make ends meet.”

Neglect, manipulation

She revealed that she had reached out to Cubana several times after giving birth but was met with disdain. She stated that the socialite unblocked her on Instagram, only to allegedly demand explicit photos before blocking her again when she refused.

She further disclosed that the only financial assistance she received from Cubana was insignificant, and she had sent instalments because of her account restrictions.

The Kenyan alleged, “I felt manipulated and hurt. He knew the child was his; we didn’t use protection, and he was the only person I was with in Nigeria. Yet, he refused to acknowledge or support the child. When my baby was about seven or eight months old, I tried contacting him through friends and old numbers, but nothing worked. Eventually, he responded on Instagram, saying he missed me and asked for my nude pictures. When I refused, he blocked me again.

“After giving birth, I sent him a picture of the baby, but he insulted me, calling my child a bastard and using a vomiting emoji. He denied the child was his, which was devastating. Since then, I’ve been solely responsible for my child. I only went to Gistlover after all attempts to reach him failed. Eventually, he sent me N300,000, but only in small instalments because my student account couldn’t take more significant amounts. That’s the only financial support I’ve received from him. I live with a friend because my house was closed.”

The 31-year-old also revealed that Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh sent her ₦1 million during this challenging time.

She said, “I am overwhelmed by Burna Boy’s kindness. It’s rare for someone to step in and help like this. I’m also thankful to Tonto Dikeh for her generosity. They’ve done more for me than the man who fathered my child,” she said.

Despite her struggles, Hellen insists her intention is not to tarnish Cubana’s reputation but to secure a better future for her son.

“I respect Pascal because he is my child’s father. I didn’t come to social media to destroy his name or extort money. I just want my child to have a chance at a good life,” the alleged baby mama concluded.

