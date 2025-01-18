Hellen Mutimu, the alleged Kenyan baby mama of Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has openly challenged him to undergo a DNA test. This challenge comes in response to Cubana’s denial of any affiliation with her or her child.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Cubana Chief Priest firmly refuted claims of abandoning or fathering her child, stressing that children are blessings from God and he would never neglect his own, especially given his substantial financial resources.

The 43-year-old nightlife entrepreneur revealed that after Hellen alleged he fathered her child, he invited her to Nigeria to clarify the situation. He alleged that she declined the invitation, insisting on receiving money first for her baby’s welfare and hospital expenses.

Hours after Cubana dismissed Hellen’s claims as baseless, the 31-year-old hairdresser responded publicly via her Instagram story on Saturday, escalating the drama of the dispute.

‘Unfazed by DNA’

The alleged baby mama declared that she would no longer remain silent and insisted on conducting a DNA test to confirm her child’s paternity.

She wrote, “I have been so quiet for a long. Pascal this year is going to be me and you. I will never keep quiet; enough is enough. Like I said, let’s do the DNA. I am not scared of fighting for my son till death do me part. Even my son, when he’s grown, will know how much I tried for him when I was alive. I will keep on reminding you that you should do the needful. Pascal, DNA is a must.”

This newspaper check shows Hellen further emphasised her stance by posting an alleged chat receipt between herself and Cubana Chief Priest on Instagram.

He purportedly denied being the father in these messages and exchanged words with Hellen.

Accompanying the screenshots, the 31-year-old Kenyan reiterated, “I am coming with my full chest. Let’s do the DNA to prove otherwise. Pascal, you are saying you have never seen me, right? Tell the world the truth – don’t be scared. I am ready for DNA – we can do it in Kenya or Nigeria.”

Background

This controversy between Cubana Chief Priest dates back to 2023. Hellen made similar claims against the nightlife socialite, which he dismissed as “an act of blackmail.” He then suggested a DNA test to resolve the matter, asserting that his wealth would enable him “to care for any child he fathered outside his marriage.”

Cubana Chief Priest, married to Angel Okechukwu and a father of two sons, labelled Hellen’s accusations as a cheap attempt at blackmail.

He even challenged bloggers to “sponsor a DNA test,” promising reimbursement if the child turned out to be his. The 43-year-old businessman accused bloggers of being “agents of destruction targeting successful individuals” but reassured that his marriage remained solid.

Hellen’s allegations resurfaced on 5 January during Cubana Chief Priest’s online feud with Burna Boy. The hairdresser accused Cubana of abandoning her and their child, leaving her homeless since 2023 after he allegedly blocked her on social media.

She also shared supposed evidence of her relationship with Cubana and financial exchanges, including screenshots of their alleged conversations, to back her accusations. This prompted Burna Boy to support her with aid, housing, and job opportunities in Nigeria.

In a 6 January interview with Lucky Udu, Hellen said she met Cubana at a friend’s wedding in Lagos in April 2022. Their relationship allegedly resulted in her pregnancy.

She claimed Cubana initially promised support but later blocked her and advised her to return to Kenya. Financial struggles forced her to close her salon business. Hellen said Cubana only sent her a total of N300,000 in small amounts and denied responsibility for the child. She stressed her goal was not to damage his reputation but to secure her child’s future.

More Controversy

The controversy deepened on Friday when Hellen’s lawyer friend, Black Cinderella, accused Burna Boy’s associates, Abu Salami and Udu, of soliciting intimate and financial favours from Hellen before providing the support promised by Burna Boy. Hellen corroborated these claims, stating that the aides pressured her to thank Burna Boy for financial help falsely, demanded a share of the aid and that Udu pursued personal and sexual favours from her.

In an emotional Instagram video, Hellen disclosed that Burna Boy had allegedly given ₦30 million to Udu and Salami for her child’s education, but she never received the funds.

She alleged that Udu suggested she stay at his house in Nigeria because he “liked” her and requested money, alleging that the Cubana Chief Priest’s brother had given him ₦2 million. Hellen pleaded with Nigerians for assistance, revealing that she had only received $350.

In response, Cubana Chief Priest accused Burna Boy of attempting to provoke him by involving his family financially and facilitating Hellen’s connection with Udu during their public dispute.

