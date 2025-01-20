Two weeks after his pre-wedding photos with three brides went viral, Delta State-based highlife musician Arube ‘Isoko Fela One’ Otor on Sunday married them.

On 1 January, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Isoko Fela One generated significant social media attention when a flyer announcing his wedding to Oghenekome, Ewoma, and Oghenekaro went viral.

The singer, renowned for his Isoko Highlife music, married the three women at the Anglican Church Field in London Base, Uzere Kingdom, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Isoko Fela One, the founder of the Aruba dance band with over 10 albums, donned matching outfits with his wives, complemented by white caps with black accents, in videos posted on his band’s Facebook page, ‘Dr Arube Musical Band a.ka isoko fella.’

During the unique wedding ceremony, the groom, known for his energetic performances, presented kola nuts to his brides’ families, symbolising unity, togetherness, and fertility.

Arube, a native of Uzere Kingdom in Isoko South LGA of Delta State, also took centre stage and performed at his wedding.

In a video obtained by this newspaper, the musician, who completed the traditional marriage rites with his three wives earlier in 2024, treated guests to an unforgettable celebration at the wedding eve.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Another Facebook video showed him sharing drinks and receiving congratulations, “Congratulations to the boss!” from his band members.

Background

Arube’s three wives hail from Lagos-Iyede in Ndokwa East LGA, Oruamudhu Ozoro Kingdom in Isoko North LGA, and Uroto Quarter, Ozoro Kingdom in Isoko North LGA of Delta State, respectively.

The singer’s foster son, Emperor Efih (Oscar), had earlier revealed that the wedding would be held at the same venue and time to minimise costs.

He also disclosed that his father initially planned to marry four wives, but one of them withdrew along the way for personal reasons.

According to Efih, his father did not court the wives at the same time or place.

He explained: “None of them is from his community, so he didn’t woo them in the same location or at the same time. Two of the three women have already given birth to a child each for him, while the third is still awaiting the fruit of her womb. He performed the traditional rites for all three of them about a year ago on the same day.”

The 55-year-old Delta-born musician had previously married two women about 20 years ago.

However, one later divorced him, leaving him with just one wife.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

