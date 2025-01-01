Arube Otor, popularly known as Isoko Fela One, is a famous Delta State-based highlife musician causing a stir with his planned unprecedented wedding to three women on the same day.

The singer who sings Isoko Highlife has been in the music scene for over 30 years. About a decade ago, he founded a dance band, Aruba, and has over 10 albums to his credit.

The much-talked-about wedding, scheduled for 19 January 2025, will be held at Anglican Church Field at London Base, Uzere Kingdom, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

In the well-publicised pre-wedding photos, Isoko Fela One wore matching outfits with three to-be wives, Oghenekome, Ewoma, and Oghenekaro.

Arube is from Uzere Kingdom, in Isoko-South LGA, and the three brides are from Lagos-Iyede in Ndokwa East LGA, Oruamudhu Ozoro Kingdom in Isoko North LGA and Uroto Quarter, Ozoro Kingdom in Isoko North LGA of Delta State respectively.

Punch Newspaper quotes the singer’s foster son, Emperor Efih (Oscar), as saying the wedding would be held at the venue and time.

Mr Efih, who attributed his dad’s action to cost-cutting, also noted that there were initially four to-be wives, but one pulled out along the line for personal reasons.

He also revealed that the singer married two women 20 years ago, but one divorced him.

“None of them is from his community, so he didn’t woo them in the same place or time. Two of the three women have given birth to a child, each for him, and the other one is still awaiting the fruit of her womb. He did the traditional rite with them about last year on the same day,’’ Mr Efih revealed.

