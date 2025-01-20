The fuel tanker explosion in Niger State has continued to dominate newspaper headlines.

At least 86 people have been confirmed dead following the Saturday explosion. Most of the corpses recovered have already been buried in a mass grave at the Dikko Primary Healthcare (PHC) premises. The Daily Sun also reported the mass burial with the headline, “Grief, tears as 80 fuel fire victims get mass burial.”

The Salient Times newspaper headline reads, “86 bodies recovered, buried after Niger tanker explosion.” On its front page,

The Matrix wrote, “Tanker Explosions: Tinubu To Set Up Committee To Tackle Menace.” ThisNigeria also wrote, “Niger tanker explosion: 80 buried in mass grave.” Blueprint reported, “256 lives lost to tanker explosion in 4 months – FG.”

The vandalisation of electricity transmission infrastructure in the country also made it on the front page of many Nigerian newspapers. The Daily Independent headline said, “Vandals Destroy 18 Transmission Towers In Five Days, TCN Laments”

“18 electricity towers damaged in five days despite surveillance,” Guardian Newspaper reported. The News Direct headline reads,” Vandals destroy over 18 transmission towers in 5 days – TCN”

PREMIUM TIMES also reported, “Over 18 transmission towers vandalised across three states in January – TCN.”

There were also headlines related to the oil industry.

“Nigeria transforming to producer, net exporter of refined petroleum products – NNPCL,” another major headline on Blueprint’s front page read.

Business Day reported, “Oil output stutters as rig count doubles”. On its front page, Platform Times wrote: “N105.8bn Budget Padding Scandal: Three Institutions Implicated, 182 Fraudulent Projects Uncovered”

Other major headlines in Nigerian newspapers include the inauguration of Donald Trump as US President and lassa fever cases.

“Trump takes office today as 47th US president,” the Nigerian Tribune reported.

Other headlines include, “Government starts building 116 new seed schools,” by New Vision newspaper. “NCDC Confirms 54 Lassa Fever Cases, 10 Deaths In First Week Of 2025,” Platform Times reported.

“Moribund Ajaokuta Steel Company gulped N51.23bn in 10 years,” The Point wrote.

“NIC faults fresh petrol price hike, says FG insensitive,” Punch Newspaper reported.

“Diezani denies link to repatriated $52.8m, names owner,” a First News headline read. The paper also reported that “Gunmen invade Celestial Church, brutally slay prophet mid-service.”

