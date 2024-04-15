Anyim Vera, the congregant whose academic achievement, Paul Enenche, head Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja, questioned has broken her silence.

Ms Vera, on her Facebook page Monday, said she had put the situation behind her.

She added that she had moved forward and encouraged the public to do the same.

She said, “I want to inform the whole world that I just had a warm meeting with my spiritual father and mother, Dr Paul Enenche and Dr Becky Enenche. I don’t have any grudge against the church or them.

“I remain committed to serving God as a member of Dunamis Church. I am thankful for the concern of the public.

“I have put the situation at my back and I have moved forward and I want everybody to do the same. Peace”.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the church and Mr Enenche were criticised for querying Ms Vera’s Sunday testimony.

During her heartfelt testimony, Ms Vera detailed the obstacles and setbacks she faced on her journey to graduation, overcoming financial difficulties and health challenges to become the first university graduate in her family.

However, the testimony took an unforeseen twist when Pastor Enenche discerned inconsistencies in her language and comprehension regarding her purported law degree.

The situation quickly escalated, leading to Mr Enenche asking Ms Vera to leave the pulpit.

Apology

Earlier, the church, through a statement issued by Sylvester Edoh, the Pastor’s Personal Assistant and Secretary, acknowledged that the incident was spontaneous.

Furthermore, the church regretted any inconvenience, hurt, or embarrassment caused to Ms Vera due to the situation.

“We remain committed to her physical welfare and spiritual growth. While we remain resolute in our passion for excellence, intolerance of mediocrity and falsehood, we wish to reiterate that no harm or hurt was ever intended by the Senior Pastor against Ms Anyim Veronica,” the Dunamis said.

The church said the Senior Pastor was deeply concerned about the situation and had already contacted Ms Vera.

Mr Enenche’s actions, according to the church, stemmed from his and the church’s disdain for mediocrity and any hint of falsehood.

More so, the church said Mr Enenche stopped the testimony due to concerns that it might be fabricated. However, they expressed relief upon confirming that Ms Vera graduated from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Background

Ms Vera testified that she shattered her family’s cycle of educational limitations by obtaining a law degree from NOUN.

In her testimony, she recounted her struggles and setbacks on the path to graduation, encompassing financial hardships and health obstacles. Nevertheless, she emerged as her family’s inaugural university graduate.

The pastor, however, requested her to leave the pulpit due to concerns regarding the authenticity of her claims. He also cautioned the congregation against false testimonies.

Mr Enenche, who assumed control of the pulpit, carefully scrutinised the testimony. He said upon Ms Vera’s mention of a law degree, he discerned its lack of integrity.

