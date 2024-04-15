The Kogi Scholarship Board (KSSB) has officially unveiled an online portal for Bursary Award registration for its students in tertiary institutions across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bursary award, tagged: ‘Ododo Students Support 2024,’ is strictly for students of Kogi Statr origin currently enrolled in tertiary institutions nationwide.

Addressing journalists in Lokoja, the state capital, on Monday, the Executive Chairman of KSSB, Afolabi Joseph-Raji, urged eligible candidates to register at https://forms.gle/2CrxL7WkRgvGeacw9 or visit https://scholarshipboard.kogistate.gov.ng

He noted that the online pre-qualification registration for the bursary award had started on 13 April but was officially unveiled today, April 15, and is to close on 30 April.

While demonstrating the online application process, Mr Joseph-Raji, assured the people that the registration remained free, seamless and transparent, adding that thousands of students had already applied.

He said the bursary award was part of the benevolence of Governor Ododo to cushion the hardship faced by students and lessen the burden on parents at this critical time of economic hardships.

“The board is going all out as directed by the governor to ensure accurate data of students to help us plan and create annual budget for bursary payments,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the students to take advantage of the online pre-qualification process to get themselves registered.

Bursary award part of 10-year education. plan

In his remarks, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Wemi Jones, said the reintroduction of the bursary award was part of the governor’s commitment to support students in achieving their dreams.

Mr Jones said the scholarship award was part of the state’s 10 years Education Development Strategic Plan launched in 2020, and commenced from 2021 to 2030.

“We are working by the 10 -year Education Development Strategic Plan, because we have a governor that is always ready to match his words with action.

“In Kogi, we have planned very well and we are funding education adequately in order to drive poverty out of our state,” he said.

The commissioner encouraged the eligible students to ensure massive enrollment for the exercise.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the governor on Youth and Students’ Matters, Oladele John-Nihi, commended the board for the innovation and for ensuring a transparent process.

Mr John-Nihi urged the students to take advantage of the rare opportunity and ensure they enrolled massively within the time frame.

The President of National Association of Kogi State Students (NAKOSS), Jeremiah Elukpo, thanked the governor for the gesture and for prioritising students’ welfare in the state.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

