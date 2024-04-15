The Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja on Monday apologised to Anyim Vera, a congregant whose academic achievement, the head pastor, Paul Enenche, questioned as she shared her testimony on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the church and Pastor Enenche, were criticised for the action.

During her heartfelt testimony, Ms Vera shared the struggles and setbacks she faced on her journey to graduation, overcoming financial difficulties and health challenges to become the first university graduate in her family.

However, the testimony took an unexpected turn when Pastor Enenche noticed discrepancies in her language and understanding of her supposed law degree.

The situation escalated quickly, resulting in her being asked to leave the pulpit.

The church, in a statement by the Pastor’s Personal Assistant and Secretary, Sylvester Edoh, stated that whatever occurred was spontaneous.

“As a commission, we regret every inconvenience, hurt, and embarrassment this unfortunate scenario has caused Ms Anyim Veronica Nnenna. We remain committed to her physical welfare as well as her spiritual growth.

“While we remain resolute in our passion for excellence, intolerance of mediocrity and falsehood, we wish to reiterate that no harm or hurt was ever intended by the Senior Pastor against Ms Anyim Veronica. The Senior Pastor feels deeply concerned and has already contacted her.”

Mediocrity

The church further said the Senior Pastor’s actions were rooted in his and the church’s aversion to both mediocrity and any semblance of falsehood.

“It must be pointed out here that embarrassing the testifier publicly with the attendant media frenzy was never intended. First, listening to the testifier’s expressions as it borders on basic spoken English conveys the impression that the minimum standard expectation of a graduate, especially a graduate of Law, was not met.

“Second, stating that she studied Law for ten years begged the question of her degree. Third, she could not state the correct degree for Law, which is LLB; rather, she said it was a BSc in Law, which is largely unknown as a Law degree in Nigeria and possibly globally.”

The church said Pastor Enenche halted the testimony because he felt it might be based on a lie.

They, however, said relief came when it was confirmed that Ms Vera graduated from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

Background

Ms Vera, during her testimony, said she broke her family’s cycle of educational limitations by earning a law degree from NOUN.

During the testimony, she shared how she struggled and faced setbacks on her journey to graduation. The struggles included financial difficulties and health challenges, but eventually became her family’s first university graduate.

She said, “I want to appreciate God for my life and family and thank God for using mummy and daddy for our sake. It all happened when I was trying to attend the National Open University of Nigeria.

“Before I came to Dunamis, many things were happening in my life and my family; from my father’s side and my mother’s side, nobody was a graduate. They only ended up in primary or secondary school.

“But when God remembered me, I got a job, and I was working, and I decided to further my education; I started school, and I wanted to do a law programme. I started in 2014, and I never lacked the money to pay my school fees; I kept going to the extent that I got to my 500 level and challenges everywhere: problems, sickness, they afflict me with leg pain, and I was not able to finish my mate had finished, the law programme is six years, but since I was unable to meet up, I keep on like that. But yesterday, I graduated.”

The pastor, however, asked her to leave the pulpit, expressing concerns about the authenticity of her claims. He further cautioned the congregation against false testimonies.

Mr Enenche, who assumed control of the pulpit, scrutinised the testimony, noting that the moment Ms Vera mentioned a law degree, he discerned its lack of integrity.

