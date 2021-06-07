ADVERTISEMENT

Ladipoe’s “Feeling,” released under Mavin Records tallied 54.2 million in radio reach and 1.65 million equivalent streams to become the most streamed music in Nigeria.

The track featured rave of the moment, Buju, whose scintillating voice delivered the song into Nigeria’s viral trends.

Meanwhile, Burna Boy’s “Kilometre” holds at No. 3 after spending three consecutive weeks at the top of the chart.

Below is the table showing the Top 10 most-streamed music in Nigeria

S/N Song title Artiste Last week 1. Feeling Ladipoe ft. Buju 2 2. Rock Olamide 1 3. Kilometre Burna Boy 3 4. Bling Blaqbonez ft. Amaarae & Buju 4 5. Essence Wizkid ft. Tems 5 6. History Cheque ft. Fireboy 6 7. It Is What It Is Adekunle Gold 7 8. Bounce Ruger -- 9. Forever (Remix)” Gyakie ft. Omah Lay 9 10. World Dangbana Republik ft Bella Shmurda 8

