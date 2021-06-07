Ladipoe’s “Feeling,” released under Mavin Records tallied 54.2 million in radio reach and 1.65 million equivalent streams to become the most streamed music in Nigeria.
The track featured rave of the moment, Buju, whose scintillating voice delivered the song into Nigeria’s viral trends.
Meanwhile, Burna Boy’s “Kilometre” holds at No. 3 after spending three consecutive weeks at the top of the chart.
Below is the table showing the Top 10 most-streamed music in Nigeria
|S/N
|Song title
|Artiste
|Last week
|1.
|Feeling
|Ladipoe ft. Buju
|2
|2.
|Rock
|Olamide
|1
|3.
|Kilometre
|Burna Boy
|3
|4.
|Bling
|Blaqbonez ft. Amaarae & Buju
|4
|5.
|Essence
|Wizkid ft. Tems
|5
|6.
|History
|Cheque ft. Fireboy
|6
|7.
|It Is What It Is
|Adekunle Gold
|7
|8.
|Bounce
|Ruger
|--
|9.
|Forever (Remix)”
|Gyakie ft. Omah Lay
|9
|10.
|World
|Dangbana Republik ft Bella Shmurda
|8
You can check the full TurnTable Top 50 chart here.
