With the advent of social media, especially TikTok and other online music streaming platforms, Nigerian musicians and fans have never had it this good.

Nigerian music has increasingly become the most famous entertainment export in Africa.

In the first half of 2022, Nigerian music like Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’ set new records.

Since its release, it has topped the charts of various online music streaming platforms.

The song is the most Shazamed song in the world and also held the number one position in over ten countries on the Apple Music Charts.

This year saw the rise of stars like Victony, Goya Menor, Fave, Sarz, and Portable, who have garnered an international fanbase, collaborated with international acts and won awards.

In this article, PREMIUM TIMES presents the top 11 Nigerian songs that dominated the music space in the first half of 2022.

Hence the criteria for these ratings are several indicators such as the virality of the song, popularity of the artists, streaming numbers and airplay.

Davido ft Sunday Service Choir – Stand Strong

Released: May 13, 2022.

Nigerian Afropop singer David Adeleke, better known as 'Davido's stand hit "Stand Strong", featured the Sunday Service Choir, an American gospel group led by artist and producer Kanye West and conducted by choir director Jason White.

The song, produced by ace beat maker Pheelz, was released on May 13, 2022, and it debuted on the Apple Music Top 100 Global Songs Chart and the Top 100 Songs Chart in 15 other countries on the first day of its release.

Soon after the release, the song hit a significant milestone on the global streaming platform Spotify as it amassed over one million streams a week after its release.

Davido’s ‘Stand Strong’ has over five million YouTube videos

Lojay & Sarz ft Chris Brown – Monalisa remix

Released: May 19, 2022

Fast-rising Nigerian stars Lekan Junior, better known as Lojay and renowned music producer Osabuohien Osaretin, also known as Sarz, featured American singer, songwriter, and dancer, Chris Brown, on the remix of their 2021 hit song ‘Monalisa.’

The song, released on May 19, 2022, has over three million views on YouTube and has gained international recognition.

Rema – Calm Down

Released: January 11, 2022.

Nigerian music rave of the moment, Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, started the year with a hit song, ‘Calm Down’ produced by Andre Vibez.

The 22-year-old singer reputed for hits like ‘Dumebi’ rose to prominence with the release of the song “Iron Man”.

Rema’s “Calm Down” has over 46 million streams on Spotify and over 40 million views on YouTube.

Kizz Daniel – Buga

Released: May 14, 2022

Famous Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel, better known as Kizz Daniel, began the year with ‘Buga’, which featured Tekno Miles.

The song, released on May 14, 2022, is the most played in Africa and Europe. It has over 19 million Youtube views and 9 million Spotify streams within one month of its release.

“Buga” has remained a trend on TikTok in Nigeria and other parts of the world in the past month.

Burna Boy – Last Last

Released: May 13, 2022

Afro-pop singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, released a song about his failed relationship with the British rapper, Stefflon Don.

The Grammy winner’s latest song has over 16 million views on YouTube and 21 million streams on Spotify.

Pheelz – Finesse

Release: March 3, 2022

Fast-rising Nigerian singer and music producer Philip Kayode took the Nigerian music space by surprise after his song Finesse which he uploaded on TikTok in February, became a hit in March.

He performed the track at Davido’s O2 concert in London two days after the commercial release and to rave reviews.

“Finesse’ gradually became another TikTok trend with over 38 million streams on Spotify and 24 million views on YouTube.

Mavins – Overdose ft Crayon, Magixx, Ladipoe, Boy Spyce and Ayra Starr

Release: May 13, 2022

Don Jazzy, the legendary music producer, returned to the studio for Mavins’ new single ‘Overdose.’

The song features Boy Spyce, a new Mavin activation, who joins Magixx, Ayra Starr, and Ladipoe on a Mavin all-star song.

Crayon took the chorus, making him the only artist on the record who has previously appeared on a Mavin Records all-star song.

Don Jazzy produced ‘Overdose,’ which has 3 million Spotify and over 8 million views on YouTube.

Omah Lay – Woman

Released: May 20, 2022

Omah Lay, released his self-produced debut single, “Do Not Disturb”, in April 2019. He won the Next Rated award at the 2020 Headies Awards.

After collaborating with Justin Bieber on ‘Attention,’ Omah Lay returned with ‘Woman,’ an afro-fusion track produced by P Priime.

The song is the third single from Omah Lay’s upcoming debut album, ‘Boy Alone.’ On YouTube, it has received over 5 million views.

Zinoleesky – Loving You

Release: May 13, 2022

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Oniyide Azeez, best known as Zinoleesky, a Marlian music star, released another spectacular record titled ‘Loving You’ in May 2022, after the release of Kilometer in 2021.

The song, released in May 2022 as one of the top Nigerian songs, sampled Asa’s ‘Be My Man.’ On YouTube, the song has over 1 million views.

Skiibii ft Davido – BaddestBoy Remix

Released: January 21, 2022

Nigerian singer Abbey Elias, better known as Skiibii, started his career six years ago with Five-star music. The singer started 2022 with a club banger titled ” Baddest Boy”, featuring superstar singer Davido.

The song was initially released in November 2021,

“Baddest Boy” has over 15 million Youtube views since its release.

Ckay – Emiliana

Released: March 4, 2022

Fast-growing Nigerian music star Chukwuka Ekweani, better known as CKay, released another hit song, Emiliana, after his hit Love Nwantiti in 2021.

Emiliana received another global recognition as his hit single in France after it sold over 15000000 million units.

The song has over 24 million views on YouTube. https://youtu.be/Ypr5QN7Xn_M