Teni’s hit track, “FORYOU” featuring Davido, has become the first song to return to the number one spot on the Nigerian streaming charts. The song has remained on the TurnTable Top 50 for six weeks at a stretch.
“FOR YOU,” released under Dr Dolor Entertainment tallied 31.11 million radio airplay audience impressions (down 7.3%), 8.03 million TV airplay audience impressions (up 6.78%), and 1.04 million equivalent streams (down 11.11%).
The rave of the moment, Bella Shmurda & Dangbana Republik, also debut on the chart at the fourth position with their smashing hit track, “World.”
Below is the full list of the Top 10 most-streamed songs in Nigeria this week.
|S/N
|Song title
|Artiste
|Last week
|1.
|For You
|Teni ft. Davido
|5
|2.
|High Way
|Dj Kaywise ft. Phyno
|2
|3.
|Forever (remix)
|Gyakie ft. Omah Lay
|1
|4.
|World
|Dangbana Republik ft. Bella Shmurda
|--
|5.
|Peaches
|Justin Bieber ft Daniel Caesar
|25
|6.
|Focus
|Joeboy
|6
|7.
|Pronto
|Ajebo Hustlers ft. Omah Lay
|5
|8.
|Kolo
|Ice Prince ft. Oxlade
|--
|9.
|Coming
|Naira Marley & Busiswa
|4
|10.
|Dimensions
|JAE5 Ft. Rema & Skepta
|14
You can check the full TurnTable Top 50here.
