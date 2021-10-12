Joeboy’s “Alcohol” is the biggest song in Nigeria this week. The track rose to the number one spot on this week’s top streaming chart.



Following the feat, the song has become the most dominant song ever since TurnTable Charts began tracking in July 2020.

“Alcohol” tallied 6.07 million equivalent streams (up 86.2%) and 35.9 million in radio reach (up 67%).

Since the Banku/Empawa Africa star released the Amapiano-influenced song in September 2021, it has topped major streaming charts including Top 100 Nigeria and Ghana on Apple Music.

Alcohol was produced by Tempoe, mixed and mastered by Oxygene Mix.

Elsewhere on the Top 50, Adekunle Gold’s “High” with Davido returned to its No 2 position on the chart.

Burna Boy’s “Want It All” with Polo G debuted at the eighth position to give Burna Boy his fifth top ten entry in 2020 – the most for any artiste.

Below are the top 10 songs on the chart:

Artist Song This week Last Week Joeboy Alcohol 1 — Adekunle Gold ft. Davido High 2 — Ayra Starr Bloody Samaritan 3 2 Kizz Daniel Lie 4 1 Fireboy DML Peru 5 3 Omah Lay Understand 6 — Lojay ft. Sarz Monalissa 7 — Burna Boy ft. Polo G Want It All 8 Debut Burna Boy ft. Don Jazzy Question 9 8 Mohbad Feel Good 10 10

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart), and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria.