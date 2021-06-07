ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian stocks ended Monday trade in the negative territory, ending a tenuous three-day rally that began on Wednesday, with the benchmark index slowing 0.10 per cent.

Top-tier lender GTB and WAPCO drove the retreat, which saw the insurance index take the heaviest pounding of the five sectorial indexes tracked by the bourse, going down 1.9 per cent to 204.1 basis points.

Market breadth was negative, with 31 losers emerging against 13 losers. The rest 64 stocks featuring in Monday trading session closed flat.

The all-share index eased by 39.70 points to 38,686.40 points, while market capitalisation declined to N20.164 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down 3.93 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Morrison led gainers, appreciating by 9.73 per cent to close at N1.24. Conoil added 9.63 per cent to end trade at N20.50. Veritas Kapital advanced 8.33 per cent to N0.26. Africa Prudential rose to N6.35, notching up 7.63 per cent in the process. Royal Exchange completed the top 5, climbing up by 6.94 per cent to N0.77.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Juli topped losers, depreciating by 9.93 per cent to close at N1.36. CWG shed 9.80 per cent to end today’s trade at N1.38. Japaul Gold fell to N0.54, losing 8.47 per cent. Honeywell Flour slumped to N1.16, recording 5.69 per cent depreciation. SAHCO closed at N3.16, going down by 5.11 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

In all, 210.752 million shares valued at N1.500 billion were traded today in 3,958 deals.

READ ALSO: Nigerian stocks drift higher on bank gains but weak volume casts gloom

FBN Holdings was the most active stock, trading 16.640 million shares worth N121.039 million traded in 180 deals. Wapic’s 16.476 million shares priced at N9.062 million exchanged hands in 47 transactions. Chams had 16.232 million shares valued at N3.318 million traded in 27 deals. Zenith traded 15.944 million shares estimated at N365.897 million in 348 transactions. Japaul Gold traded 13.175 million shares valued at N7.164 million in 60 deals.