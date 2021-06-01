ADVERTISEMENT

Olamide’s “Rock” released under YBNL Nation, tallied 46.9 million in radio reach, 14.1 million in TV reach and 1.57 million equivalent streams to become the most streamed song in Nigeria.

“Rock” tops this week’s streaming and TV chart – and occupies No. 3 on the radio chart.

Ladipoe’s “Feeling” with Buju is at No. 2 on this week’s Top 50; drawing 59.5 million in radio reach and 1.27 million equivalent streams.

Below is the table showing the Top 10 most-streamed music in Nigeria

S/N Song title Artiste Last week 1. Rock Olamide -- 2. Feeling Ladipoe ft. Buju 2 3. Kilometre Burna Boy 1 4. Bling Blaqbonez ft. Amaarae & Buju 5 5. Essence Wizkid ft. Tems 25 6. History Cheque ft. Fireboy 4 7. It Is What It Is Adekunle Gold -- 8. World Dangbana Republik ft Bella Shmurda 7 9. Forever (Remix)” Gyakie ft. Omah Lay 9 10. Dimensions JAE5 Ft. Rema & Skepta --

