Olamide’s “Rock” released under YBNL Nation, tallied 46.9 million in radio reach, 14.1 million in TV reach and 1.57 million equivalent streams to become the most streamed song in Nigeria.
“Rock” tops this week’s streaming and TV chart – and occupies No. 3 on the radio chart.
Ladipoe’s “Feeling” with Buju is at No. 2 on this week’s Top 50; drawing 59.5 million in radio reach and 1.27 million equivalent streams.
Below is the table showing the Top 10 most-streamed music in Nigeria
|S/N
|Song title
|Artiste
|Last week
|1.
|Rock
|Olamide
|--
|2.
|Feeling
|Ladipoe ft. Buju
|2
|3.
|Kilometre
|Burna Boy
|1
|4.
|Bling
|Blaqbonez ft. Amaarae & Buju
|5
|5.
|Essence
|Wizkid ft. Tems
|25
|6.
|History
|Cheque ft. Fireboy
|4
|7.
|It Is What It Is
|Adekunle Gold
|--
|8.
|World
|Dangbana Republik ft Bella Shmurda
|7
|9.
|Forever (Remix)”
|Gyakie ft. Omah Lay
|9
|10.
|Dimensions
|JAE5 Ft. Rema & Skepta
|--
You can check the full TurnTable Top 50 chart here.
