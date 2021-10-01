ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy’s latest track, ‘Want it all’, has earned him the number one spot on the PT Music chart this week.

The African Giant enlists American rap star, Polo G, who rose to prominence with the singles “Finer Things” and “Pop Out”, on the track.

Produced by A-list talents, Smoke Ono and Sean Silverman, the video was directed by Adrian Yu and shot on location in Los Angeles, USA.

‘Want It All’ is a refreshingly different dimension to the Afrofusion genre, with Polo G’s verse being the icing on an already perfectly baked cake.

Fridays are release days and the PT Music team is always on the lookout for new releases and artistes who make it to the trends list as the weekend unfolds.

Here are the top trending Afrobeats tracks we’re spotlighting this week.

As earlier mentioned, Burna Boy tops the charts

1. Burna Boy ft. Polo G – Want It All

2. Mayorkun – Back In Office

3. YCee – West Indies

5. Solana ft. Killertunes – Badder

6. Cheque ft. Ayra Starr – Dangerous

7. Phyno – Stacks

8. Sess ft. Falz – Thunda

9. Jhamzudeen – Hustle

10. Naira Marley – First time in America