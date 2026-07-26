Nigerian Afrobeats star Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has released the concert film for his latest album, M$NEY, exclusively on Spotify.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in June that Asake staged an exclusive one-night performance of M$NEY at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane in partnership with Spotify. The performance, which featured a live orchestra, a 40-member choir and four unreleased songs, was recorded for a concert film that has now been released exclusively on Spotify.

According to Spotify, the film, titled Asake – M$NEY Live in London (Spotify Live), marks the streaming platform’s first full-length live album performance film.

Inside the performance

The concert was held before an invited audience of nearly 2,000 guests, including some of Asake’s top listeners on Spotify.

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Backed by renowned live band The Compozers, a live orchestra and a 40-member choir, the singer performed tracks from M$NEY alongside four unreleased songs.

Spotify also said the performance marked the first time an Afrobeats artiste had headlined a concert at the historic Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The release follows Spotify’s recent live performance films featuring international artistes such as Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo and Skye Newman.

Asake reflects on the project

Speaking about the concert film, Asake described the performance as a reflection of the message behind M$NEY.

“This performance was a reflection of everything M$NEY represents: gratitude, growth, my spiritual and creative journey, all in one. Everything flows from a place of gratitude to God, and every moment that’s shaped me, and I hope that comes through.

“M$NEY was always meant to travel. When you feel good music, you feel it in your chest. That’s what I wanted this album to be, something that crosses every border. I start touring the album later this year, but I always like to give my fans a few surprises, which I was able to do with this performance. I’m glad we’re able to share it with fans worldwide.”

About M$NEY

Released in May, M$NEY explores themes of gratitude, ambition, spirituality and personal growth.

According to Spotify, the album topped streaming charts in 19 countries, including Nigeria. The streaming platform also said Asake was ranked the 15th digital artiste globally by Kworb Data following the album’s release.

Alongside the concert film, Spotify has also released an audio version of the live performance.

The concert film is available exclusively on Spotify.