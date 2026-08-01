Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, hosted an exclusive listening party in New York City on Thursday night ahead of the release of his sixth studio album, ORIADÉ.

The event, presented by Martell, took place at the Amber Room hours before the 13-track project became available on streaming platforms through Sony Music UK/RCA Records.

The album marks another milestone in Davido’s career, arriving as he celebrates 15 years in the music industry.

It also follows 5ive, released in 2025, continuing a catalogue that includes Omo Baba Olowo: The Genesis (2012), A Good Time (2019), A Better Time (2020) and Timeless (2023).

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Derived from the Yoruba words “Ori” (head or destiny) and “Adé” (crown), ORIADÉ translates to “the head that wears the crown.” Davido has described the title as symbolising purpose, fulfilment and what he calls his “crown era,” while also reflecting his desire to reconnect with the African roots of his music.

Roll call

Among those at the New York celebration were Davido’s wife, Chioma, his manager Asa Asika, longtime collaborator DJ ECool and other close friends and associates.

Ahead of the album’s midnight release, invited guests received an exclusive first listen to the project as DJ ECool played the album in its entirety. Davido later joined him on stage to perform selections from the record.

One of the evening’s highlights came when Ghanaian rapper and singer Black Sherif made a surprise appearance to perform “Amazing Grace,” his collaboration with Davido featured on the album.

Guests were also served Afrobeats-inspired cocktails as part of the event organised by Martell.

A return to African roots

In recent interviews ahead of the album’s release, Davido said ORIADÉ represents a conscious return to the sounds and identity that first defined Afrobeats, adding that he wanted the project to embrace African culture rather than seek validation from Western audiences.

The album comprises 13 tracks exploring themes of destiny, legacy, community and the singer’s personal and artistic evolution over the past 15 years. It also features collaborations with artistes from across Africa and beyond, including Black Sherif, Leon Thomas, Aya Nakamura and Llona.

ORIADÉ is now available on major streaming platforms.

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