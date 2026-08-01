Peter “Mr P” Okoye, one half of the defunct music duo P-Square, has begun publicly sharing his account of the long-running family disputes that have repeatedly fractured one of Africa’s biggest music groups.

In a series of videos posted on his social media pages from Thursday, the singer alleged that P-Square’s widely celebrated 2021 reunion was never intended to revive the group. He also made fresh claims about financial disagreements involving his twin brother, Paul “Rudeboy” Okoye, and their elder brother and former manager, Jude Okoye.

The revelations come days after a fresh social media exchange between the estranged brothers reignited public interest in their long-running feud.

Formed in 1999 by twin brothers Peter and Paul Okoye, with their elder brother Jude managing the group, P-Square rose to become one of Africa’s biggest music acts with hits such as “Bizzy Body”, “Do Me”, “Personally”, “No One Like You” and “Chop My Money.”

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The group first split publicly in 2017 after years of disagreements over management, finances and creative control. Although they reconciled in November 2021, publicly reunited, and returned to the stage, their relationship broke down again in 2024. Rudeboy later confirmed in an interview that P-Square no longer existed.

Part One

In the first episode of the series, the 44-year-old singer claimed that the brothers’ widely publicised reunion in 2021 created the wrong impression.

According to him, the reunion was only about restoring their relationship as brothers and not reviving P-Square as a music group. Mr P said that on the day of the reunion, he had no intention of returning to the P-Square business, explaining that he preferred that both brothers continue their solo careers while supporting and promoting each other’s music. Watch Part 1 here.

Part Two

In the second episode, Mr P alleged that after the reunion, Rudeboy and Jude asked him to sign documents to revive P-Square under a new bank account.

He claimed he declined to preserve the renewed family bond rather than return to a business arrangement he believed could recreate old problems. The singer also alleged that before the reunion, Rudeboy and Jude had fallen out over a ₦90 million loan, with Rudeboy promising to keep him informed about discussions taking place behind his back.

Mr P further alleged that after the reunion, prospective buyers offered billions of naira for the P-Square music catalogue. However, he claimed the transaction collapsed after irregularities were allegedly discovered in the backend records submitted during due diligence. Neither Rudeboy nor Jude has publicly responded to the latest allegations. You can watch Part 2 here and here.

Fresh tensions

The latest revelations followed another public exchange between the brothers earlier this week. On Monday, Mr P apologised for the comments he made about indigenous languages after they drew online criticism. Shortly after the apology, Rudeboy posted what many social media users interpreted as a veiled jab at his twin brother. Mr P’s latest video series appears to be a response to that development.

EFCC case

The renewed family feud comes against the backdrop of an ongoing criminal case involving Jude Okoye. Earlier this year, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the former P-Square manager before the Federal High Court in Lagos on allegations involving approximately ₦1.38 billion, one million US dollars and £34,537.59 in alleged money laundering.

Jude pleaded not guilty to the charges and was later granted bail. During the trial, Mr P testified for the prosecution, while Rudeboy publicly defended their elder brother, exposing further divisions within the family. Mr P said the series is far from over, promising to continue sharing what he described as the true story behind the collapse of P-Square and the events that strained their family relationship.

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