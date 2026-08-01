Fresh off the release of his sixth studio album, ORIADÉ, Afrobeats star David “Davido” Adeleke has opened up about how marriage, fatherhood and 15 years in the music industry have transformed both his personal life and the way he runs his brand.

Speaking in a recent interview on The Vibe Q, the Grammy-nominated singer said he no longer keeps friends around without purpose, explaining that everyone in his circle is now expected to contribute professionally rather than spend time with him.

According to Davido, his team members are encouraged to develop skills that support his brand.

“Everybody is there to contribute to the brand, not just sitting around. I do have friends that can come around and enjoy with me, but when it’s time to work, we’ve got to get to it,” he said.

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He encouraged friends who wanted to remain part of his circle to learn practical skills that could add value to his business.

“Go and find a trade that you think can help the brand. If it’s a camera, you can carry it. If it’s editing, you can edit. If it’s content, you can think creatively and contribute something.”

Marriage changed everything

Davido said one of the biggest changes in his life came after he married his wife, Chioma Adeleke, and settled into family life.

According to him, the days of having large groups of friends gathered around him during recording sessions are over.

He said: “Now I live with the kids and my wife. I can’t have a hundred people in my house like before. Normally, recording in the studio is like a party vibe, but with this record, because of my situation, I can’t have a hundred people at the crib.”

He explained that while recording ORIADÉ, he intentionally kept studio sessions small, inviting only the producer, sound engineer and essential members of his team.

Reflecting on 15 years

The interview comes as Davido marks 15 years in the music industry, a journey that began with the breakout success of Dami Duro, the hit that launched him into mainstream stardom.

The 33-year-old recalled releasing the song as a teenager and entering the music industry with unwavering confidence despite having no prior experience.

He said: “By the time I dropped my first song, Dami Duro, I was like 17 going on 18. That’s such a crazy throwback. Before I blew, already in my head, I thought I was already blown. That was my mentality at the time. I over-believed. I was really delusional; I over-believed myself.”

He credited that self-belief with helping him sustain one of the longest-running careers in Afrobeats.

“I’ve been so blessed to be able to last 15 years, and not only lasting 15 years, still being happy to do what I do, still being excited to get on stage, still being excited to get in the studio and create,” he noted.

‘Being a rich kid made it harder’

Davido also reflected on the criticism he faced at the beginning of his career because of his wealthy background.

As the son of billionaire businessman Adedeji Adeleke, he said many people initially dismissed his talent, believing his success was driven largely by family wealth.

He said, “It was harder for me because everybody knew that I had a back,” he said, explaining that he initially tried to keep his identity private so audiences would judge him based on his talent rather than his family name.

He argued that his achievements cannot simply be attributed to privilege.

“Which other billionaire’s child do you know in the world? I’m not talking about Africa, in the world and that has made a name for himself and also made a lot of money? You can’t name one apart from me.”

Beyond music

Released on Friday, ORIADÉ is Davido’s sixth studio album and the follow-up to his 2025 project, 5ive. The 13-track project arrives as the singer celebrates 15 years in the music industry.

READ ALSO: Davido celebrates release of sixth album ORIADÉ with New York listening party

Beyond music, Davido said he is already planning the next phase of his entertainment career.

He noted, “If I weren’t doing music today, I’d probably be a label owner or own a media house because I’ve always loved entertainment. Even if I were working in my dad’s office, I could see myself having a side business of a music label just because I love music.”

The singer also revealed plans to venture into acting.

“I want to get into movies. I want to start acting soon. I have invested in two movies already as an executive producer. I also have a documentary coming. It is very, very big. And yeah, I do want to act at some point in the future,” he revealed.

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