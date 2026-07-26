Another Nigerian has been killed in South Africa as the violent attacks and harassment of black foreigners continue.

The Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg disclosed in a statement on Saturday that the Nigerian, identified as Ibeh Simon, died under questionable circumstances.

This raises the total number of Nigerians killed in South Africa since the latest wave of xenophobic attacks began this year to five.

Like the previous cases, Mr Simon also died during an encounter with security officials. According to the consulate, Mr Simon died in Bellville, Cape Town, during a South African Police Service (SAPS) operation on 23rd July.

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The consulate disclosed that the police also shot another Nigerian national, Egwabor Patrick, who is still receiving treatment.

“We are deeply appalled by reports of the egregious police tactics that led to his death, as well as the shooting of Chuks…who remains under treatment with severe injuries.

“This tragic event highlights an alarming pattern of unresolved extrajudicial killings/deaths and unacceptable misconduct against foreign nationals.

“Amid rising anti-African sentiment, such actions reveal a troubling disregard for the fundamental rights to life, dignity, and due process guaranteed by South African law to all human beings,” it said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the previous death cases in April and July. The victims are Amaramiro Emmanuel, Ekpenyong Andrew, Emeka Iroegbu and Musa Joe.

The first two victims, Mr Emmanuel and Mr Andrew, were killed in April allegedly by personnel of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in Port Elizabeth.

Mr Andrew’s corpse was found days after his arrest on 19 April in the Booysens area of Pretoria. He was arrested due to an alleged altercation with members of the Tshwane Metro Police, and his body was discovered at the Pretoria Central Mortuary afterwards.

Mr Emmanuel died a day afterwards due to injuries he allegedly sustained from an attack by the SANDF.

Following the incident, the Nigerian government summoned the South African High Commissioner and demanded a thorough investigation into the death of the two Nigerians.

However, the death of Emeka Iroegbu and Musa Joe soon followed. They were both killed on 28 June, but under different circumstances. Mr Joe was killed by “suspected criminals” in Witbank city, Mpumalanga province, while security operatives allegedly murdered Mr Iroegbu in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

Mr Iroegbu was allegedly tortured to death by officers of the Tshwane Metro Police in the suburbs of Pretoria.

Investigations into these cases are still pending, and no arrests have been made in the past months.

South Africa’s anti-foreigner campaign began in April, with footage of citizens attacking African foreigners circulating online.

The arbitrary 30 June deadline for African foreigners to leave the country further intensified tension.

Many African countries have so far repatriated many of their citizens from South Africa. These include Nigeria, Ghana, Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe.

The consulate has, however, reiterated Nigeria’s demand for an “immediate and transparent” investigation into the murder of the Nigerians.

The perpetrators, it stated, must be held accountable.

“Amid rising Afrophobic sentiment, such actions reveal a troubling disregard for the fundamental rights to life, dignity, and due process guaranteed by South African law to all human beings,” the consulate noted.