Nigerian singer Divine “Rema” Ikubor has featured on a new FIFA World Cup song titled “GOALS.”

FIFA announced the development in a video posted on its official Instagram page on Tuesday night.

FIFA revealed that Rema collaborated on the track with Brazilian singer and songwriter Anitta and Lisa, a member of South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, both signed to YG Entertainment.

The track was produced in partnership with FIFA and also features contributions from Tropkillaz.

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According to FIFA, the song will form part of the music campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will be released on Thursday.

Rema

The release further strengthened the 26-year-old’s growing international profile.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that FIFA unveiled Rema as part of the artistes selected to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup, scheduled to hold from 11 June to 19 July.

The “Calm Down” hitmaker will headline the opening ceremony in the United States (US).

He will perform at the Los Angeles Stadium alongside South African star Tyla, American rapper Future, pop icon Katy Perry, Brazilian singer Anitta, and Lisa.

According to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the selection of Rema and the other artistes reflected the cultural diversity of the United States and the vibrancy of its many diasporic communities.

He added that the lineup highlighted the country’s strong influence on music, entertainment and pop culture, while also demonstrating music’s power to unite people from different backgrounds.

Backstory

This came five days after Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy and Colombian singer Shakira released “Dai Dai”, the official anthem for the World Cup.

This newspaper reported that Sony Music Latin released the song, which is now available on major streaming platforms worldwide.

It will serve as the official track supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

“Dai Dai” blends Afrobeats rhythms with Latin pop influences and delivers inspirational themes centred on resilience, ambition and unity, values closely associated with the World Cup.

In several verses, the artistes paid tribute to football legends including Pelé, Diego Maradona, Paolo Maldini, Romário, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andrés Iniesta, David Beckham, Kaká, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Mohamed Salah.

The song also referenced football-loving nations such as Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, England, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, South Africa and the United States.

The tournament will feature 48 teams across Canada, Mexico and the United States.