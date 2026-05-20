Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi will lead the charge with Hull City at Wembley on Saturday after the Tigers booked their place in the EFL Championship play-off final following a hard-fought semi-final triumph over Millwall.

The 32-year-old defender was initially named on the bench in the first leg of the semi-final clash, a tense encounter that ended goalless. However, Ajayi returned to the starting line-up for the decisive second leg at The Den, where Hull City produced a composed display to secure a 2-0 victory and punch their ticket to Wembley.

Hull’s original opponent was expected to emerge from the semi-final showdown between Middlesbrough FC and Southampton FC. Like Hull’s tie, the first leg between Middlesbrough and Southampton also ended in a goalless draw before Southampton claimed victory in the return leg at St Mary’s Stadium.

However, the drama surrounding the fixture has since taken a stunning twist.

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EFL spy-gate scandal rocks Championship Play-Offs

Despite Southampton’s aggregate win, the EFL disciplinary body overturned the result following allegations that the Saints breached competition regulations by sending a staff member to spy on Middlesbrough’s training session ahead of the semi-final clash.

According to reports from Sky Sports, Middlesbrough initially lodged a complaint with the EFL after alleging that a Southampton staff member had been seen observing one of Boro’s closed training sessions on 7 May before the crucial play-off encounter.

The controversy escalated days later when images surfaced reportedly showing a Southampton analyst near Middlesbrough’s training ground.

Middlesbrough head coach Kim Hellberg publicly accused Southampton of cheating after the first-leg draw, intensifying pressure on the EFL to take disciplinary action. The club subsequently demanded Southampton’s expulsion from the play-offs while an independent commission launched an investigation into the matter.

In a statement released after the verdict on social media, Middlesbrough welcomed the ruling:

“Middlesbrough Football Club welcomes the outcome of today’s Disciplinary Commission hearing.

We believe this sends out a clear message for the future of our game regarding sporting integrity and conduct.

As a club, we are now focused on our game against Hull City at Wembley on Saturday.

Ticket information for our supporters will be available shortly.”

The independent disciplinary committee eventually ruled in Middlesbrough’s favour, awarding them passage to the play-off final while Southampton will remain in the Championship next season.

In addition to losing their place in the final, Southampton were also handed a four-point deduction to be applied next season after admitting to multiple breaches of EFL regulations.

The EFL statement read:

“Southampton was first charged on Friday 8 May, with further charges issued on Sunday 17 May in relation to additional breaches during the 2025-26 season.

Those additional charges arose from matters identified after the initial proceedings involving Middlesbrough were initiated.

Southampton admitted breaches of regulations requiring clubs to act with the utmost good faith and prohibiting the observation of another club’s training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match.

The admitted breaches concern fixtures against Oxford United in December 2025, Ipswich Town in April 2026 and Middlesbrough in May 2026.”

Semi Ajayi eyes Premier League return

For Semi Ajayi, Saturday’s showdown presents an opportunity to cap off a remarkable season with promotion to the English Premier League.

The Nigerian international, renowned for his aerial dominance, leadership and composure at the back, has remained a vital figure in Hull City’s push for top-flight football. After years of battling through the demanding grind of the Championship, Ajayi now stands one game away from returning to the Premier League stage.

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The stakes could hardly be bigger.

With an estimated £200 million financial windfall attached to promotion, Hull City and Middlesbrough will battle not only for Championship glory but for a transformational opportunity that could redefine the future of both clubs.