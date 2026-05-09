FIFA has unveiled the lineup of performers for the opening ceremonies of the 2026 World Cup, scheduled to take place from 11 June to 19 July.

The football governing body announced the artistes for the ceremonies in Canada, Mexico and the United States, the three countries jointly hosting the tournament, via its Instagram page on Saturday.

Nigerian singer, songwriter and rapper Divine “Rema” Ikubor will headline the opening ceremony in the United States (USA).

The 26-year-old will perform at the Los Angeles Stadium alongside South African star Tyla, American rapper Future, pop icon Katy Perry, Brazilian singer Anitta and LISA of BLACKPINK.

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino also revealed that more globally recognised artistes will join the line-up for the tournament’s opening ceremonies.

Mr Infantino said Rema and the other performers reflected the cultural diversity of the United States and the vibrancy of its many diasporic communities.

Selection

He added that the selection highlighted the country’s strong influence on music, entertainment and pop culture, while also demonstrating music’s power to unite people across different backgrounds.

The line-up for Canada’s opening ceremony features Canadian-American singer-songwriter and producer Alanis Morissette, Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara, Elvanna, Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Nora Fateh, Sanjov, Vegedream and William Prince.

Meanwhile, the performers announced for Mexico’s opening ceremony include Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Tvla.

Historic

Mr Infantino said the 2026 World Cup celebrations would fuse football, music and entertainment into what he called a “historic summer” across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

He noted that FIFA partnered with Balich Wonder Studio to deliver a spectacular opening ceremony featuring immersive storytelling, stunning visuals and live musical performances centred on the FIFA World Cup Trophy.

“The FIFA World Cup is a moment the world shares, and that begins with how we open it. Mexico will kick off an unprecedented Opening Ceremony with a celebration full of sound, colour, and meaning.

“It is the first note in a tournament that will echo across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, united by a shared passion for the game that connects millions worldwide,” he said.

Unique identity

According to him, the ceremonies will fuse music, culture and football in a celebration that showcases the unique identity of each host nation while reflecting the unity at the heart of the tournament.

“Fans at the stadium will have an active role to play in the show and should plan to arrive early as each opening ceremony will begin 90 minutes before kick-off, starting in Mexico City on Thursday, 11 June at 11:30 local time.

“Gates will open four hours ahead of the start of the match, offering a full suite of experiences, including exclusive activations, rewards and pre-match entertainment. It is a powerful way to begin a truly global celebration,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that FIFA unveiled the tournament’s official song, “Dai Dai”, featuring Burna Boy and Colombian pop star Shakira.