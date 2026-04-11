Israel Owate, popularly known as DJ Izzy, is a Nigerian-born DJ based in Hull, United Kingdom, who combines music with community impact.

Beyond the turntables, he mentors young creatives through initiatives like “Mix and Master with Izzy,” where he introduces youth to DJing, music production, and emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence.

He is also the founder of the Homecoming Initiative, a community outreach project in Nigeria that supports orphanages and vulnerable communities, particularly during the festive season.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, DJ Izzy speaks about his journey, the inspiration behind his outreach work, and how music, technology, and mentorship can create lasting impact.

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Excerpts..

PT: How would you define your journey from starting to becoming DJ Izzy in Hull today?

DJ Izzy: It has been an interesting journey, although not an easy one, but passion has fueled everything from being an apprentice and bedroom DJ, to performing without recognition, and eventually becoming a well-recognised DJ in my local community in Hull. Every stage of the journey has shaped who I am today, and despite the challenges, I have loved every bit of it.

PT: How has the city of Hull influenced your sound and your approach to community work?

DJ Izzy: Hull has been a huge influence on my journey. The city exposed me to a more diverse community, broadening my musical niche. The love, support, and recognition from people in Hull have also motivated me to keep pushing and growing, both as a DJ and as someone committed to giving back to society.

PT: The Homecoming Initiative is a powerful concept. What inspired you to launch it in Nigeria?

DJ Izzy: The idea came from my own childhood experience growing up in Nigeria. As a child, I didn’t always receive gifts during festive periods, but one Christmas, my best friend gave me my first DJ deck. That single moment changed my life and shaped my career.

As I grew older, I realised many people never get opportunities like that simply because they lack resources or support. Homecoming was launched to give back to communities in Nigeria and create opportunities for those who might otherwise be overlooked.

PT: Why was it important for you to personally distribute meals during the outreach in Nigeria?

DJ Izzy: From the beginning, Homecoming was never just about raising funds. If I had the capacity, I would have funded the entire project myself. But after engaging with orphanages and care homes in Nigeria, I realised the challenges were bigger than I initially thought.

Being present and distributing meals personally allowed me to connect directly with people and understand their realities. It wasn’t just about providing food — it was about showing people they are seen, valued, and not forgotten.

PT: What were some of the most emotional moments during the outreach?

DJ Izzy: One of the most emotional moments was realising how many people in society are simply victims of their circumstances. Many care homes and orphanages do not receive sufficient support.

However, seeing the joy on people’s faces after receiving meals reminded me why the initiative matters and strengthened my commitment to continue doing this work.

PT: How do you measure success for an initiative like Homecoming?

DJ Izzy: Success goes beyond the funds raised or the number of people reached. While those things matter, the real success lies in the difference made in people’s lives.

If someone feels seen, valued, and hopeful during a time they might otherwise feel forgotten, that’s success. If one act of kindness inspires someone to discover their potential, that’s a meaningful impact.

PT: You’ve blended music with social responsibility. When did you realise your platform could serve a bigger purpose?

DJ Izzy: That realisation came after launching my initiative “Mix and Master with Izzy” in the UK, where we teach young people DJing and music production while also introducing them to AI tools.

When we started working with children in care homes and support homes, their enthusiasm and creativity were incredible. It made me realise the problem wasn’t a lack of talent, it was simply a lack of opportunity.

PT: Why is it important for young creatives to understand AI, especially in music production?

DJ Izzy: AI is becoming a major part of how music and creativity are evolving. From my experience working with young people, AI helps them explore ideas, improve their skills, and think more creatively.

The industry is changing, and understanding AI early gives young creatives an advantage and opens up new opportunities.

PT: Beyond skills, what values are you hoping to instil in the young people you mentor?

DJ Izzy: Beyond technical skills, I want to instil values like teamwork, collaboration, and self-belief. Many young people have amazing ideas but lack the confidence to bring them to life.

By creating a supportive environment where they can collaborate rather than compete, they begin to believe in themselves and fully express their creativity.

PT: What legacy are you trying to build through your work?

DJ Izzy: I want to build a legacy centred on empowering the next generation. Young people are the future, and we have a responsibility