Two days after Deejays Association of Nigeria (DJAN) placed a ban on the music of Grammy-winning Nigerian artiste Burna Boy, they have made a u-turn .

In a statement shared on its official Instagram page on Thursday, the association denied reports claiming it banned its members from playing Burna Boy’s songs, describing the narrative as ‘false’ and ‘misleading’.

This newspaper reported that the Nigerian DJs association bans members from playing Burna Boy’s songs over an altercation with DJ Tunez at a Lagos event.

However, in a new post, the association said it neither authorised nor endorsed any directive instructing disc jockeys to stop playing the singer’s songs.

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Backstory

The controversy emerged earlier this week after claims of a confrontation between Burna Boy and DJ Tunez, a prominent figure in Nigeria’s nightlife and music scene.

Although details of the incident remain unclear, the development quickly gained traction on platforms such as Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), fuelling speculation about a possible industry-wide boycott.

Rebuttal

In a statement signed by DJAN’s National President, Akim Edeh, he expressed concern about the rapid spread of misinformation. He urged media organisations and content creators to verify claims before publication.

“The Deejays Association of Nigeria (DJAN) has noted with grave concern reports surrounding a recent incident involving a Disc Jockey and Burna Boy,” the statement read. “As a body dedicated to the growth and integrity of the entertainment industry, we maintain a firm and unwavering stance against any form of violence or physical confrontation.”

The association emphasised that while it is monitoring developments surrounding the alleged incident, it would refrain from taking any position until the conclusion of ongoing inquiries by relevant authorities.

“We are currently monitoring the situation and await the conclusion of any ongoing investigations. DJAN remains committed to fostering a healthy, collaborative environment among all practitioners and performing artists in the music space. We urge the public to remain calm and allow the relevant authorities to investigate the matter,” it added.

DJAN further clarified that it had no intention of placing a ban on Burna Boy or any other artiste, reiterating its commitment to neutrality and industry cohesion.