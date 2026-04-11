An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Oyo State, Saheed Oladele, has resigned his membership of the party, citing marginalisation of young people in its decision-making processes.

Mr Oladele, who served as chairman of Ward 4 in Ibadan North Local Government Area, announced his resignation in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Saturday..

In the letter dated 7 April, the former APC adherent said his decision followed recent developments and party positions which, according to him, indicate that the party in Oyo State is not ready to give youths meaningful roles.

He said although the party engages young people, it does so as instruments without corresponding influence, a situation he noted contradicts his belief in inclusive governance.

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Mr Oladele said he had been committed to the party since its inception, contributing to unity and internal cohesion, including during his time as a gubernatorial aspirant.

“Recent developments and party positions have made it increasingly clear that, within Oyo State, the APC is not yet prepared to give young people a seat at the decision-making table, but rather prefers to engage them as instruments without corresponding influence.

“This reality stands in contrast to the values I hold and the future I envision for our people.

While I remain deeply appreciative of the opportunities the party has afforded me, my loyalty to the service of the masses, must take precedence over loyalty to any system that does not sufficiently prioritise their advancement and collective good,” he said.

He also referenced his involvement in the Youth O’ Clock movement, through which he advocated greater inclusion of young people in governance and policy decisions.

The politician, however, said his loyalty to the people must take precedence over allegiance to any political structure that does not prioritise their advancement.

“In view of this, I hereby resign my membership of the APC, effective immediately,” he said.

Mr Oladele expressed gratitude to party leaders and stakeholders for the opportunity to serve, noting that he would continue to work towards the development of Oyo State and Nigeria.

Oyo APC

The resignation of Mr Oladele from the APC comes amid build-up to the 2027 general elections, which includes the governorship election in Oyo State, where he had been one of the early and visible aspirants within the ruling party.

Before his resignation, Mr Oladele was widely reported as a frontline APC governorship hopeful who had been engaging party stakeholders across the state, including local government executives and political blocs, in efforts to consolidate support ahead of the contest.

He had consistently framed his ambition around youth inclusion and party unity, positioning himself within what he often described as the “Youth O’Clock” movement for generational change.

In the emerging 2027 political landscape, Mr Oladele had been mentioned alongside other APC aspirants seeking to challenge the dominance of Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who is expected to influence the succession battle in the state.

Among the prominent aspirants already identified within the APC race are former Senate Leader, Teslim Folarin, Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, Senator representing Oyo North, Fatai Buhari, former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu; and federal lawmaker, Remi Oseni.

The APC is eyeing a comeback in 2027 since losing power to Governor Makinde in 2019.

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What’s next?

There have already been signs of political cross-mobilisation around his candidacy. Earlier reports indicate that leaders of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo State had reached out to Mr Oladele in what was seen as early engagement ahead of 2027, with party stakeholders describing him as a strong potential governorship option.

The SDP engagement added to speculation about possible realignments in Oyo politics.

Mr Oladele’s resignation from the APC now raises questions about his next political move and whether he could formally align with another platform ahead of the 2027 governorship election.