Nigerian disc jockey and record producer Imohiosen Patrick, popularly known as DJ Neptune, has raised concerns over the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) in music creation, warning that the technology could soon force music producers to retire.

Speaking during a recent conversation with media personality Nnamdi Nwabasili, also known as N6, the music star recounted a startling personal experience that showed the rapid advancement of AI tools in the industry.

According to DJ Neptune, he had been presented with a song for potential signing and was impressed by its production quality, describing it as “out of this world.”

However, his excitement turned to shock when he was informed that the track had been entirely generated using artificial intelligence.

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“After listening, I told the guy to sign the artiste because what I heard was exceptional. Then my guy told me it was AI work. It shook me.”

His comments were in response to concerns expressed by N6 on the social media platform X, where the media personality warned of an impending disruption within the music ecosystem.

“AI is quietly about to retire the entire music production and mastering industry. I have seen scary things tonight. God help all of us in this ecosystem,” N6 wrote.

AI

The rapid evolution of AI-powered tools has significantly altered music production globally.

From beat-making and sound engineering to vocal replication and mastering, these technologies are increasingly accessible to both emerging and established artistes, lowering the barriers to entry in a traditionally skill-intensive field.

In recognition of these changes, the Recording Academy, organisers of the prestigious Grammy Awards, recently updated its eligibility criteria to accommodate AI-assisted works.

Under the revised rules, songs created with the aid of artificial intelligence can be considered for awards, provided they include meaningful human authorship.

Despite this institutional acceptance, the growing reliance on AI continues to generate debate among stakeholders in the music industry.

Excessive dependence on automated systems risks undermining artistic authenticity, originality, and intellectual ownership, core elements that have historically defined musical expression.