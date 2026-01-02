Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan has featured the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on his newly released song, “Amen.”

Oyekan announced the collaboration in a post shared on his Instagram page on Friday, describing the project as an exceedingly “blessed work.”

He revealed that the music video for “Amen” was scheduled to premiere on YouTube at “6:00 pm.”

Recalling how he secured the rare feature from the 83-year-old cleric, Oyekan wrote: “I remembered Daddy asking me if what He did on the song is good enough, I told him ‘Daddy, even if you coughed in it, it’s a blessing already’.

“I have personally basked so much on this, and I have been blessed exceedingly. Now it’s your turn! The video will be released today, Friday, by 6 pm (WAT) on YouTube. Tell it on the mountain, 2026 is blessed already!”

Amen

The 9:07-minute track opens with Oyekan declaring that “Amen is the end of all arguments,” presenting it as the ultimate way priests pronounce blessings.

The song begins with soulful melodies rooted in thanksgiving, celebrating divine favour and offering prayers for humanity.

In the opening verses, Oyekan exalts God for His mighty works in the lives of people.

He calls on listeners to open their hearts and remain receptive to the blessings God has already declared, gradually building the song into a powerful and faith-filled declaration.

“Amen, amen Halleluyah to the one who opens His arms/ and satisfies every living thing… Your prayers are answered”, he sang.

Upon his entrance, Mr Adeboye pronounced fatherly blessings upon the people present.

The revered cleric made a calm and dignified entrance, speaking in his deep, baritone voice.

He went on to offer a heartfelt, fatherly prayer, invoking rest, promotion, fresh anointing and greatness upon listeners.

His lyric goes thus: “I want you to receive a father’s blessing. From the God that I serve. In the Name that’s above every other name. It will be wonderful for you for the rest of your life. My God will stand by you; He will support you. He will promote you, He will defend you

“He will anoint each and every one of you for exploits. You will be great. God will open mighty doors of blessings to you. As you serve Him, He will promote you, He will prosper you. He will bless you, He will defend you. And He will stand by you till the very end. Oh, you are blessed in the mighty Name of Jesus Christ. And you will remain forever blessed. So shall it be, in Jesus’ mighty Name, Amen.”

This isn’t the first time a gospel singer has featured the clergyman. Tim Godfrey featured him on “Iyanu A Sele”, alongside gospel singer Tope Alabi.

The song was released in March 2021 as one of the tracks on the singer’s “Already Won” album.