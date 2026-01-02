Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has explained his decision to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the move was guided by prayers, extensive consultations and a desire to reposition the state for peace, unity and development.

Mr Mutfwang announced on Friday that he had formally joined the APC after completing his registration and receiving his membership card at the Government House, Rayfield, Jos.

In a statement posted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, the governor said the decision was taken in the best interest of Plateau State and was neither driven by personal ambition nor hostility towards any individual or political group.

“I am grateful to God for His guidance, as this decision followed prayers, wide consultations, and careful consideration of the best interests of Plateau State,” he said.

“I have embraced the APC as a platform to deepen peace, unity, and development across our dear state.”

The defection marks a significant political shift for Mr Mutfwang, who rose to prominence within the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he built his political career and emerged as governor in 2023. He was elected governor in one of the most contentious electoral contests in the state’s history.

His victory was initially overturned by the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal before being restored by the Supreme Court, a development that reinforced his standing among supporters as a product of a hard-fought political struggle.

Notably, the governor had, on several occasions in the past, openly criticised the APC and publicly ruled out joining the party, citing ideological differences and disagreements over governance style.

His defection therefore represents a sharp departure from his earlier stance and has generated widespread political debate within and outside Plateau State.

Addressing the shift, the governor stressed that his decision was informed by a broader vision of unity and progress rather than partisan loyalty.

“This decision is not borne out of personal ambition, nor does it signify enmity with anyone,” he said, while expressing appreciation to his former associates and supporters who backed his emergence as governor.

Reflecting on the 2023 elections, Mr Mutfwang described them as among the most challenging in the state’s history and urged political actors to prioritise peace and unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“As we look ahead to 2027, I call on all political actors to embrace peace and unity, and I am confident that Plateau State will stand firmly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said, signalling his support for the president.

The governor also reiterated his commitment to inclusive governance beyond partisan considerations, stressing the need to heal long-standing divisions in the state.

“We have been divided for too long; the time has come to replace bitterness with peace, hatred with love, and division with unity. Plateau must move forward as one people,” he said.

Mr Mutfwang pledged to work closely with APC leaders, stakeholders and residents of the state to accelerate development and deliver what he described as the dividends of democracy.

“We have come to add value, not subtract; to build, not divide,” he said.

His defection is expected to significantly alter the political landscape in Plateau State, where party loyalties have long been sharply contested.