Spotify Wrapped 2024 unveiled a surprising twist in Africa’s musical tale.

Africa’s love for gospel music reached new heights, with the genre claiming the ninth spot on the list for the most streamed genres in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Spotify Wrapped is an annual campaign that provides a personalised summary of a user’s listening habits on the music streaming platform Spotify.

In a report sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, Spotify said foreign gospel has traditionally been prominent on the continent while African gospel music seems to be experiencing an awakening.

“African Gospel music is undergoing a global resurgence, inspiring millions and reshaping the global music landscape. We’re thrilled to be a platform that empowers these talented artists and choirs to share their faith and music with the world,” said Spotify’s Head of Music in Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, said.

Chart-topping power

African gospel music is dominating the charts, too! 16 of the top 20 most-streamed gospel artistes in Sub-Saharan Africa are Africans. While we still love foreign favourites like Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, and Cece Winans, African artists have undeniably taken the lead.

This global recognition was further underscored by the inclusion of eight African artistes, Nathaniel Bassey, Moses Bliss, Limoblaze, Joyous Celebration, Dunsin Oyekan, Spirit Of Praise, Sunmisola Agbebi, and Mercy Chinwo, among the top 100 most-streamed gospel artists worldwide.

THIS YEAR (Blessings) by Victor Thompson and Ehis ‘D’ Greatest is ranked among the top 10 most-streamed gospel songs worldwide.

Gospel choirs phenomenon

Gospel choirs like Joyous Celebration and Spirit of Praise from South Africa and 1Spirit & Theophilus Sunday from Nigeria are said to be redefining the boundaries of gospel music.

Their awe-inspiring performances, featuring exceptional vocals and groundbreaking arrangements, have transcended cultural and geographical limitations, captivating audiences worldwide.

Solo gospel artistes are also making waves. Nigerian sensations like Nathaniel Bassey, Moses Bliss, Dunsin Oyekan, and South African powerhouse Benjamin Dube have garnered significant followings with their soulful melodies and uplifting messages.

Female voices also graced the gospel stage this year. Sunmisola Agbebi and Mercy Chinwo from Nigeria and Xolly Mncwango and Lebo Sekgobela from South Africa are also inspiring millions within and outside the continent.

