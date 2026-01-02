The Ogun State Police Command has commenced prosecution of the driver of a Lexus SUV involved in an accident that resulted in the deaths of two members of Anthony Joshua’s entourage.

The driver, identified as Adeniyi Kayode, 46, was arraigned before a Sagamu Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The Lexus SUV ran into a parked truck on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, instantly killing Anthony Joshua’s friends and team members – Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele and Sina Ghami. Mr Joshua and the driver suffered only minor injuries.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, the police spokesperson, Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the case was adjourned until 20 January.

“The Ogun State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the driver of the Lexus SUV involved in the Anthony Joshua accident case has been charged to court,” Mr Babaseyi said.

The defendant was charged on four counts, including dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, and driving without due care and attention, which allegedly resulted in bodily harm and damage to property.

He was also charged with driving without a valid national driver’s licence.

The charges are contrary to Sections 5(1), 6(1), 7(1) and 10(1) of the Federal Highway Act, as applicable in Ogun State.

The magistrate granted the defendant bail in the sum of N5 million, with two sureties, but ordered that he be remanded in custody pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions.

The case was adjourned until 20 January for trial.

Backstory

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the fatal road accident, which on the busy Lagos‑Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State on 29 December.

Sina Ghami, who died in the accident was Mr Joshua’s strength coach. The other person who was killed in the accident, Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, was the former world boxing champion’s personal trainer.

In the aftermath of the accident, Mr Joshua was treated in hospital and later discharged to continue his recovery at home.

Authorities, including the Federal Road Safety Corps, said investigations pointed to factors such as speed and dangerous overtaking on the expressway, which has been prone to serious crashes.

Condolences have poured in including that of President Bola Tinubu since the the accident occured.

In a message on his official social media page, President Tinubu described the crash as a tragic loss that cast a deep shadow over the season. He extended condolences to Joshua and the bereaved, and prayed for his recovery and for repose for the departed.

The president also underscored Joshua’s courage and discipline as qualities that have made him a source of national pride, and emphasised the need for unity and support in moments of grief.

Jake Paul, one of Mr Joshua’s boxing rivals, sent a condolence message to Mr Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ via his official X handle.

Mr Paul, who had fought and lost to Mr Joshua in the latest heavyweight match, expressed his deep sadness for the incident that claimed the two lives.

“Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident.

“The MVP family is thinking of and praying for everyone that has been impacted by today’s car accident in Nigeria. Our prayers and condolences go out to all.

“RIP Sina Ghami and Kevin ‘Latif / Latz’ Ayodele. My thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends and AJ,” he said.