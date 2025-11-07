After weeks of teasing and anticipation, fast-rising Nigerian artiste Bhad Boi OML has released his new extended play, Kaizen, which is now available on major streaming platforms.

The project follows the success of his viral breakout track Wasiu Ayinde, which earned him acclaim for his raw lyricism and street-inspired storytelling.

With Kaizen, the singer marks a new chapter in his creative journey, defined by experimentation, emotional depth, and cultural fusion.

Borrowed from the Japanese concept of continuous improvement, Kaizen reflects OML’s evolving mindset toward growth, self-discipline, and artistry.

Each record on the project fuses introspective writing with street authenticity, positioning him as an artist who is both experimental and grounded in his roots.

Kaizen

Listeners first encountered this new direction through the pre-release single Oversability, which OML describes as his debut in “Apala Pop.”

The song blends traditional Apala percussion with Afrobeats rhythm and contemporary street sounds, a nostalgic yet refreshing take that resonated widely across social media.

Speaking about the release, OML said:

“Kaizen represents growth, discipline, and learning. It’s about staying true to where I come from while pushing the limits of what street music can be.”

Across its tracks, the EP captures the pulse of modern Nigerian youth, expressive, ambitious, and steeped in heritage. From reflective mid-tempo cuts to energetic bangers, he adds that Kaizen highlights OML’s versatility and ability to translate lived experience into sound that connects across audiences.

With this release, Bhad Boi OML strengthens his claim as one of the defining new voices in Nigeria’s street-music renaissance.