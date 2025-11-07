Following positive customer response to Amazon Haul, the Bazaar app extends this shopping experience to new destinations, offering customers products across fashion, home, and lifestyle categories in a dedicated shopping experience

Amazon today announced the launch of the Amazon Bazaar app in Nigeria, bringing a new shopping experience with hundreds of thousands of affordable products across fashion, home, and lifestyle categories to customers.

Amazon has always worked to provide customers with a wide selection, low prices, and convenient shopping experience.

Based on the positive response we’ve seen from customers shopping Amazon Haul in the U.S., UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, and Australia, and Amazon Bazaar in Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, we are excited to introduce this popular shopping experience to even more customers worldwide.

Today, we’re excited to announce a new standalone shopping app, called Amazon Bazaar, which is now available in Nigeria. The app is also now available in 14 new destinations: Hong Kong, Philippines, Taiwan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica.

The Amazon Bazaar app, part of the global Amazon Haul shopping experience, brings hundreds of thousands of affordable products directly to customers. Both Amazon Haul and Amazon Bazaar deliver the same ultra low-price shopping experience, with different names chosen to better resonate with local language preferences and cultures. Shoppers can browse fashion, home goods, and lifestyle products with most items under NGN15,000. Customers can use their existing Amazon credentials while enjoying Amazon’s trusted standards for value, selection, and convenience. Orders that reach NGN30,000qualify for free delivery, with a standard delivery charge for smaller orders.

The app combines value-focused shopping with interactive entertainment features that customers love. Customers can discover affordable products while enjoying engaging features like social lucky draws and promotions.

Low prices, big savings, and free delivery

Most items cost under NGN15,000, with some as low as NGN3,000. New customers receive 50% off their first order, and all customers enjoy extra savings as they build their carts. Free delivery applies when orders reachNGN30,000, with a standard delivery charge for smaller orders. Deliveries typically arrive in two weeks or less. Our 24/7 multilingual customer support team assists shoppers whenever needed.

The trusted Amazon experience customers love

Customers will find the Amazon features they know and love, including customer reviews and star ratings, to help them select the right products. All products on Amazon Bazaar undergo Amazon’s rigorous compliance checks, so customers can shop with confidence knowing they will receive items that are safe and meet all applicable regulations and Amazon policies. Returns are free when requested within 15 days of receipt.

Local access and convenience

Amazon Bazaar supports six languages including English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, German, and Traditional Chinese. With local currency options, customers can shop confidently in their local currency (NGN).

Customers can use their existing Amazon credentials or create new accounts, with payment options including internationally accepted Visa, Mastercard, and American Express cards.

The Amazon Bazaar app is available for download now on local iOS and Android app stores in: Hong Kong, Philippines, Taiwan, Peru, Ecuador, Jamaica, Argentina, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman. Customers in Nigeria can visit their local iOS or Android app store to download the app and start shopping today.