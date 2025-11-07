Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, hosted another enlightening edition of the UBA Business Series, bringing together some of Africa’s most dynamic digital entrepreneurs and influencers to discuss the secrets behind building impactful online communities.

This edition of the Business Series, which had the theme, “Content that Converts: Building Influence and Driving Growth Through Strategic Marketing,” was held at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre in UBA Head Office, Marina, Lagos on Thursday.

The very engaging session, shed light on how authenticity, consistency, and passion remain true cornerstones of success in the ever-evolving digital landscape, while the content creators shared first-hand experiences from their journeys across diverse industries and markets.

UBA’s Group Head, Digital Banking, Kayode Olubiyi, who welcomed participants and the panelists to the session, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs across Africa through knowledge-sharing and capacity-building initiatives such as the Business Series.

He emphasised that the quarterly event continues to serve as vital avenues for supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, equipping individuals with practical insights to grow their brands and businesses in a competitive digital economy.

In his keynote address, the Managing Director/CEO at Nitro 121, Dr Lampe Omoyele, who said that “You can create something out of what appears to be nothing,” gave insight on key trends to develop content that creates Impact.

He noted that content creation should go beyond aesthetics or trends to focus on value, purpose, and agility as he pointed out that creators who aim to make a difference must develop a clear personal brand identity and remain consistent in delivering messages that resonate with their audience.

The panel session featured an impressive line-up of digital entrepreneurs and content creators, including Digital Creator and Actor, Elozonam Ogbolu; Digital Health Educator, Chinonso Egemba (Aproko Doctor); Kenyan Actress and Media Entrepreneur, Catherine Kamau; Content Creator, Nasiru Lawal (Nasboi) and Digital Influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, who was also the moderator of the event.

Growth is very important, says NasiruLawal. “For the younger creators here, my best advice is this: please prioritise your growth. As a creator, the moment you become famous, you no longer move at your own pace; you move at the people’s pace. It is therefore important to ensure you grow consistently and then overtime, the recognition and the money begins to roll in.

” ElozonamOgbolu who agreed with Lawal, had this to say: “Content creators have to engage their audience with proper storytelling, because brands are always out to carefully choose their creators. For the brands, you must pick your influencer or ambassador very deliberately and work together over time to grow. That is when you will see a proper return on investment.

In his submission, Chinonso Egemba, said, “If you’re building a business or doing content creation, treat content creation as a business. When you treat it as a business, it needs proper structure. Otherwise, it won’t last. If you don’t put structure in place, you’ll end up responsible for everything, and that leads to burnout.

You have to build structure, because if you want longevity, structure is very essential. For Catherine Kamau, it is important for content creators to find a balance and stay close to their community. “What I realized is I have a community that keeps me grounded, and that’s family.

When you get famous, you tend to forget where you come from, you know, social media is an illusion and you

start assuming that it is your real family until bad things happen to you. So please remember the real people in your life, because fame can get to your head, but those are not the people who are going to have your back when things go south.”

The creators while sharing their diverse experiences, they collectively emphasized that building a personal brand should take precedence over chasing financial gain. They also underscored the importance of originality, urging young creators to find their unique niche rather than replicating what others have done.

UBA’s Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, who commended panellists for taking time to share their useful insights at the event, took time to celebrate the UBA Management for organising conversations like this which according to her, ‘remain impactful and will impact not just the individual customers, but also the economies at large.”

