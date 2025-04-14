Little over a month after controversial singer Habeeb ‘Portable’ Okikiola was granted bail on charges of assault and obstruction of government officials, he has once again been arrested—this time by the Kwara State Police Command.

The arrest was confirmed by the state police spokesperson, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, in a statement posted on her X page on Saturday night.

KWARA STATE POLICE COMMAND. PRESS STATEMENT. 13th April, 2025. ARREST OF HABEEB OKIKIOLA BADMUS (AKA PORTABLE) OVER AN ALLEGED CRIMINAL DEFAMATION AND OTHER RELATED OFFENCES. The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that following a petition received… pic.twitter.com/65KWkLXreP — Ejire-Adeyemi Toun (@Kwara_PPRO) April 13, 2025

Ms Ejire-Adeyemi said the Ogun-born singer was apprehended concerning allegations involving Fuji star Saheed Osupa.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the dispute arose after Osupa reported one of Portable’s songs, ‘Fuji Shakushaku’, for copyright infringement, leading to its removal from Apple Music.

The 31-year-old singer released ‘Fuji Shakushaku’ in 2023.

Unhappy with the development, Portable criticised the 55-year-old in a series of videos posted on his Instagram page in March, referring to him as ‘big for nothing.’

However, the singer later made a U-turn—and apologised to the ‘Fuji Fa Disco’ crooner.

He attributed his criticism to the pain of removing his song from streaming platforms.

Announcing Portable’s offences, the police spokesperson said: “The petition borders on serious allegations which include criminal defamation, a threat to life, incitement, character assassination, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and the use of abusive and insulting words. Given the weight of these allegations and the supporting evidence presented, the command secured a valid arrest warrant from a Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin.

“Acting on this warrant, operatives from the Command proceeded to Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, 13th April 2025, where the suspect was apprehended at about 19:25hrs. He was immediately brought to Ilorin for further investigations. Upon his arrival, the suspect’s statement was taken by legal representatives from both parties. He is currently in custody, and arrangements are being made to charge him in court immediately.”

Ms Ejire-Adeyemi reaffirmed the command’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is served fairly and transparently in the case.

She urged members of the public to remain calm and refrain from disseminating unverified information.

She further assured the public that updates on the case would be communicated as developments unfold.

Legal action

This newspaper has learnt that Osupa’s management vowed to take legal action against Portable to address the issue and prevent future occurrences.

In a statement posted on Fountain Osupa’s Instagram page on 27 March, the management declared they could not stand idly by while Osupa was being disrespected.

“We’re addressing a pressing matter to clarify the situation and safeguard King Saheed Osupa’s rights. Recently, an individual with a history of causing trouble used King Osupa’s music without permission, failing to acknowledge him as the rightful owner.

“As King Osupa is signed to Sony Music Publishing Nigeria and represented by DMCE (Digital Music Commerce and Exchange Ltd), DMCE is authorised to act on his behalf, protecting his intellectual property rights”, said the ‘Vanakula’ hitmaker’s management.

Revealing how the copyright infringement was discovered, the management said, “Utilising advanced technology, we uncovered several artistes’ unauthorised use of King Osupa’s music. DMCE amicably resolved these issues with all parties except one, who chose to engage in cyberbullying, attacks, and reputational damage against King Saheed Osupa.

“We appreciate your cooperation, understanding, and unwavering support. To our loyal fans and Fuji Music enthusiasts worldwide, we thank you for your solidarity.”

