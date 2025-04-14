An Upper Area Court in Ilorin, Kwara State, has granted N1 million bail to controversial street-hop artiste Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Ogun-born singer was apprehended concerning allegations involving Fuji star Saheed Osupa.

The dispute arose after Osupa reported one of Portable’s songs, ‘Fuji Shakushaku’, for copyright infringement, leading to its removal from Apple Music. Osupa also alleged that Portable defamed him in a live broadcast on Instagram on 19 March.

In the video, Portable reportedly accused Osupa of sabotaging his music career.

The 31-year-old singer was arraigned on multiple charges, including criminal defamation, cyberstalking, inciting public disturbance, and criminal intimidation on Monday.

The court presiding over the case ordered that “ZaZoo Zehh Cronner” be released on bail upon the provision of two sureties: one must be either the Chairman or Secretary of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), and the other must own property within a Government Reserved Area (GRA) with a valid Certificate of Occupancy.

Despite the court’s ruling, Portable was remanded in custody after failing to meet the bail conditions as of press time.

Complaints

Osupa claimed the statements were intended to damage his reputation, incite public hatred, and cause a breach of peace.

Following an investigation by the State Intelligence Department of the Nigeria Police, Portable was arrested in Abeokuta, Ogun State, and transferred to Ilorin.

He reportedly admitted to the allegations during interrogation at the State Investigation Department (SID).

The police filed charges under various laws, including Sections 392 (Criminal Defamation), 114 (Inciting Disturbance), and 397 (Criminal Intimidation) of the Penal Code; relevant provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015; and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law, 2020.

The investigating police officer, Adeniyi James, an assistant superintendent of police, confirmed that Portable was charged based on directives from police authorities.

The magistrate, Sunday Adeniyi, adjourned the case to 30 April.

He advised all parties to maintain decorum as proceedings continue.

Portable remains in custody until he satisfies the bail conditions.

This is not Portable’s first brush with the law. In a separate case just over a month ago, he was arraigned in Ogun State for allegedly assaulting government officials and obstructing their duties.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

