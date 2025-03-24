In a strategic move to expand access to East Africa’s vibrant soundscape, Africa’s premium music streaming platform, Josplay, has announced a game-changing partnership with Opus Music Africa.

This development was announced in a joint press statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

This collaboration gives Josplay exclusive access to Opus Music Africa’s expansive catalogue. It promises to bring listeners the depth and diversity of East African music like never before. This move speaks to the future of music distribution—one that prioritises fair pay, cultural authenticity, and global accessibility.

“We are thrilled to partner with Josplay, a company that shares our vision for amplifying East African music beyond borders,” said Simon Peter Mutyaba, CEO of Opus Music Africa. “This collaboration ensures our artists are heard and valued.”

For Josplay, this partnership isn’t just about acquiring music—it is about curating a soundscape that reflects the rich storytelling, rhythms, and creative energy of East Africa.

George Ogala, COO of Josplay, expressed the company’s readiness for this significant partnership. He stated, “Josplay is built for moments like this, where technology meets culture to drive real change. Opus Music Africa’s catalogue is a goldmine, and we’re here to bring it to the world.”

Beyond licensing and streaming, he added that the partnership is a joint investment in visibility, discovery, and fair compensation. Mr Ogala also said through coordinated marketing campaigns, editorial spotlights, and targeted promotions, Josplay and Opus Music Africa are setting the stage for East African artists to break new ground.

”With this alliance, the message is clear: East African music is not just emerging—it’s here, and it’s time the world tuned in. This partnership is a testament to the vibrancy and potential of East African music,” he said.

