Addressing critics of her fashion choices, renowned gospel singer Tope Alabi, 54, stated in a viral video that she opted for a minimalist style at the start of her career for specific reasons.

The singer, known for her 2001 hit song, ‘Ore Ti O Common (Uncommon Favour)’, maintained that she loved fashion.

Revealing why she now wears accessories, the former correspondent at Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Ibadan, Oyo State, said: “I love fashion, but then, I don’t have the money for it—God hasn’t told me not to wear earrings, necklaces, or wigs; God didn’t direct the decision to cover my hair in church—it was my initiative—it’s intentional. I told myself I would cover my hair whenever I wanted to minister unless I was called to sing impromptu while wearing a wig.

“In that case, I won’t cover my hair. I’m a dramatic person. If you see me in any video without earrings, know I decided not to wear them, as the song’s meaning didn’t require it. I am a theatre practitioner, so I understand what fits each music video. I carefully choose my outfits to match the theme when I shoot my videos. People didn’t see me wearing big earrings in the past—they didn’t know it was because I couldn’t afford them. I simply made do with what I had.”

Additionally, she refuted allegations that she began wearing accessories because she had transitioned from being a Godly singer to a worldly one.

Mrs Alabi further explained that she previously avoided wearing jewellery in her music videos to ensure her appearance aligned with the themes of her songs.

“Why would I wear earrings when I am singing about hardship when the music video message requires me to cry and sit under a tree to portray suffering? Do suffering people wear earrings? Back then, I couldn’t afford those earrings. But as time passed, God started answering my prayers. My husband and I progressed gradually—we didn’t chase after things by force. Everything we achieved was by God’s grace.

“We can’t count more than two or three people who supported our ministry. Now that God has favoured me and I can go to the market to buy the earrings I like, some people say I’ve become a worldly singer. They said I never wear earrings, but now I do. They even said my complexion had changed, that I was fair, and that I was dark before. Are they my parents? Don’t they know that hardship can make someone lose their natural skin tone?” said Mrs Alabi.

Mrs Alabi began her career in the 1990s and gained recognition for songs such as Kabiosi, Moriyanu, Agbelebu, Omo Jesu, Unless You Bless Me, Igbowo, and Oluwa Ni: The Spontaneous Worship,

