In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Nigerian musician and politician Juwon Olorunnipa, a.k.a Jumabee, compared his dual career in entertainment and politics to “marrying two wives,” emphasising the complexities of balancing both worlds.
Jumabee, who hails from Kogi State, is a celebrated musician and an active figure in governance.
Reflecting on his journey, he noted that both careers demand undivided attention, making it challenging to give equal focus to both. “One must suffer for one,” he admitted, highlighting the sacrifices he has to make.
Despite the challenges, he remains dedicated to his craft.
His latest album, Son of Margaret (SOM), is a deeply personal project that tells his life story through music.
Featuring a mix of young and established artistes, he says the album is set to be his most heartfelt and authentic work yet.
Music meets governance
Beyond music, Jumabee is passionate about reshaping the narrative of Kogi State.
He expressed frustration over the negative perception of his home state, urging Nigerians to look beyond stereotypes.
He proudly shared that Kogi has immense potential, from its rich mineral resources to its recent strides in youth and gender inclusivity in governance.
When asked about the Nigerian music industry, Jumabee acknowledged Lagos as the country’s entertainment hub but emphasised the growing role of social media in decentralising opportunities for musicians across Nigeria.
“Now you can stay in your bedroom and become a voice,” he noted.
As he prepares for an international tour promoting SOM, Jumabee remains unwavering in his commitment to music and governance.
His journey proves that passion and purpose can coexist—even if it feels like managing two jealous wives.
