Controversial singer Portable has strongly warned fans and critics, urging them to stop comparing him to his colleague, Asake.

The 30-year-old’s warning follows the release of footage by Asake showcasing his new look, which features shorter hair and face tattoos.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Asake, widely recognised for his signature dreadlocks and minimal tattoos, created a buzz on social media after unveiling his new look, drawing comparisons to American rapper Kodak Black.

In the shared footage, Asake sported face tattoos, which many netizens claimed bore a resemblance to those of Portable, known for the hit song ‘Zazzuh Zeh.’

Reacting to the comparisons, the Ogun-born artiste, in a video posted on his Instagram page Tuesday, maintained that he resembled American rapper Lil Wayne, also known for his face tattoos.

He further alleged that Asake was copying his style by tattooing his face. However, he noted that despite Asake’s tattoos and haircut, his new look aligns more with Kodak Black than Lil Wayne.

Portable said: “Ladies and gentlemen, I want to warn you, don’t ever compare me to Asake. I don’t look like him in person. With my tattoos, I resemble Lil Wayne. I’m collecting Sony Music money, not Empire money. I am the CEO of Dr Zeh Nation, and I have many inspirations. I am an international artiste, the one with Sony Music money. I didn’t use Empire Music money to tattoo my face. I used Sony Music money to make my face look good.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“I am very annoyed because these artistes keep copying me. If they can’t sing anymore, they should leave the industry. They are copying my style and moves because I want to kill them with my originality. Asake is trying to resemble me by tattooing his face like mine. Portable’s face resembles Lil Wayne, but Asake’s face resembles me (Portable). He is copying my style and wants to be like me because I am spending Sony Music money, not Empire money.”

Tattoo

The singer, who claimed he was the first Nigerian and African to resemble Lil Wayne, revealed he tattooed his face because of past disappointments.

Highlighting that true character lies in the heart rather than outward appearance, Portable criticised the ‘Lonely at The Top’ hitmaker, calling him an ‘overrated and local’ artiste.

“Many people have disappointed me for a long time, so I tattooed my face. Let me inform you all. You all need to be warned: do not compare me with those overrated artistes. These are the same artists who used to call me underrated, but look at where I am now and where they are. I resemble Lil Wayne, an international artiste with my look, not a local artiste.

“Don’t ever compare me with that so-called overrated or underrated artist. I am at the top because I’m the new leader. I’m spending Sony Music money even though they still owe me. They pay me every month, and yet those artistes are underrating me. I was popular in 2024, and I am still relevant in 2025. I travelled abroad last year because I am the world president of the industry. I was the first person in Nigeria and Africa to resemble Lil Wayne, and I didn’t copy anyone’s look”, the Spiderman singer said.

Despite the criticisms surrounding Asake’s new look, the singer remained unfazed—continuing to post pictures of his new look and snippets of his upcoming track, ‘Why Love’, on his verified Instagram page.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

