The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has unveiled a new novel for the Use of English ahead of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) exercise.

The board disclosed this in a short post made on its X handle on Tuesday.

The new novel, ‘The Lekki Headmaster’ by Kabir Garba replaces ‘Life Changer’ by Khadijat Jalli which was used in the 2024 UTME.

JAMB noted that details on the 2025 registration exercise would be announced later.

“Attention prospective 2025 UTME candidates! This is to inform you that The Lekki Headmaster by Kabir Alabi Garba has been approved as the reading text for the Use of English. Details on the UTME/DE registration shall be released shortly. Kindly be on the lookout for updates,” the post reads.

Annually, over 1.5 million candidates take the UTME, an entrance examination into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

After passing the Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE), individuals seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions are required to pass the computer-based UTME tests with a minimum score usually set by the institutions.

While the 2025 registration exercise has not yet begun, JAMB stated that it has already commenced the accreditation of registration centres in preparation for the upcoming exercise.

