On Tuesday, Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, said the arrest of Simon Ekpa by the Finnish government has helped to reduce tension in the South-east region.

Mr Musa made this claim while appearing before the House of Representatives Committee on Defence to defend the budget of his armed forces.

“With the arrest of Simon Ekpa, it has greatly reduced the tension,” Mr Musa told the lawmakers.

Arrest of Simon Ekpa

In November 2024, Mr Ekpa, a controversial Biafra agitator and leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was arrested in Finland alongside four others on suspicion of terrorist activities.

The Finnish police stated that he “has contributed to violence and crimes against civilians in South-eastern Nigeria.”

The District Court of Päijät-Häme subsequently ordered that Mr Ekpa be detained “with probable cause on suspicion of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent.”

Mr Ekpa is believed to have been responsible for instigating the “sit-at-home” order in the South-east region to demand the release of the incarcerated Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader.

The enforcement of the sit-at-home order has led to numerous deaths in the region and heightened insecurity.

However, a faction loyal to Mr Kanu has consistently disavowed Mr Ekpa.

Sit-at-Home is diminishing — CDS

Mr Musa also informed the lawmakers that the military is gaining the upper hand against separatists in the region through Operation Udoka, a military initiative in the South-east.

He added that the illegal sit-at-home order in the region is waning significantly, with the military employing non-kinetic measures to address the problem.

“The sit-at-home on Mondays is gradually diminishing. We’re also working with the political leaders there because, as I always say, we need local support. Without it, it’s difficult. The terrain is very challenging, so we need to work together. It is improving,” he said.

“We had some intelligence and worked ahead to ensure that everywhere remained peaceful. That has happened, and we intend to continue doing more. What we try to encourage is jointness and synergy in our operations.

“And as we always appeal, Nigerians must understand that they need to take ownership of their armed forces and the security challenges we are facing. It’s not just a challenge for the armed forces or security agencies; it’s everyone’s responsibility.

“We’re happy that we’re beginning to get that support from everywhere. Human intelligence information is coming in quite well, and we are taking adequate action. That’s why we see things improving.

“We’ve enhanced kinetic efforts across the three services for our operations. For instance, Delta Safe, in the South-south, is addressing oil theft and militancy. For the first time, we’ve been able to reach our OPEC oil quota for Nigeria, and we intend to do more,” he added.

Economy Is Biting — CDS

In his presentation, Mr Musa raised concerns about the welfare of military personnel, noting that “everyone is feeling the heat.”

He disclosed that the military still struggles with less than ₦2,000 per soldier per head for feeding.

“Now, what is our other concern? Troops’ welfare. We know that, generally, the economy is tough, and everyone is feeling the pressure.

“So, we’re looking at improving the welfare of our troops. The Ration Cash Allowance (RCA) is still less than ₦2,000 per soldier per head to feed.

“We’re happy that Mr President has recently increased the salaries of the junior personnel to some extent, which has enhanced their capabilities,” he said.

Mr Musa also called for more investment in constructing new barracks for the military, noting that there are currently over 20,000 recruits.

“The country is going through a lot, and it’s not only the military that needs support. But if we get more, we can do more.

“We also need accommodation. Every year, we recruit almost 25,000 personnel across all the services. However, those retiring annually are fewer than 5,000. So, we’re adding almost 20,000 to the system yearly.

“The issue of constructing new barracks and renovating old ones must be addressed because now that we’re beginning to achieve peace, we don’t want to return to the barracks and live in tents or makeshift shelters as it was before.

“It’s important to work ahead to establish new barracks and renovate the existing ones,” the CDS said.

Budgetary Oversight

The House Committee on Defence Chairman, Babajimi Benson, assured the public that the committee would ensure every naira is judiciously spent to strengthen the armed forces’ operational capacity and deliver tangible results.

“This year’s budget defence is particularly significant as it comes against the backdrop of evolving global and domestic security threats.

“We must leverage intelligence, technology, and best practices to neutralise emerging threats and safeguard our citizens. As we deliberate on the 2025 budget, I urge all defence agencies to prioritise strategic initiatives that align with national security objectives,” Mr Benson said.

