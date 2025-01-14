In August 2024, a familiar chant echoed at the heart of Lagos State, South-west Nigeria: “Nawa o, some people dem to do oh, Nawa o. Fish pie!” The tune was carried by Alax Evalsam, who had a tray of mouthwatering snacks on his head.

Alax quickly became a sensation, capturing the attention of everyone around him with his iconic serenade. His viral rise began with a video he posted on 3 June 2024, showcasing his fish pie business.

What started as a modest endeavour caught the eye of key figures in the entertainment industry, transforming him into an overnight star.

This newfound fame reportedly brought significant attention, including financial support, gifts, and business opportunities. A major catalyst for his popularity was Nons Miraj, a skit maker, who posted a video of her visit to Alax in his humble slum home.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on 29 September 2024 that Nons Miraj, whose real name is Chinoson Jennifer, revealed that she moved him into a rented apartment, bought him a car, and gifted him N200,000.

In addition, Alax secured a deal with Eko Hotels and Suites, one of Nigeria’s most prestigious hotels, where he performed as a stand-up comedian.

However, just six months after his viral rise, Alax, who had since faded from the spotlight, opened up about the generosity that came his way.

In a video posted by content creator MrKasa on Saturday, Alax shared details about the car, money, house, and other gifts he reportedly received from celebrities and philanthropists.

Empty promises

In the video, Alax, dressed in black, revealed that he had been taken advantage of, explaining that none of his financial contributions were given.

He said, “The rumours that they gave me N10 million, N5 million, and more are untrue. The truth is, many of these people took advantage of me. If they had given me all that money, I’m a businessman and would have used it to stock my shop. But if you visit my shop now, it’s empty, and there are no goods. I haven’t even launched the shop due to one issue or another.

“Many people think I’m enjoying all the money they claim they gave me, but that’s a lie. I’m going through a lot, but I’m surviving on the grace of God. Many may call me ungrateful, but I’m speaking the truth, not a lie. All those gifts they say they gave me are a scam. Some even wished me death.”

Impersonation

He further clarified that the social media accounts created in his name were not his own but were set up by individuals he did not know, intending to impersonate him.

Alax also emphasised that he had not earned a single dime from social media and struggled to secure his daily meals.

“The truth is that I don’t have a Facebook page, and all those accounts with millions of views aren’t mine. My first one was taken from me, and another person used it.

“I haven’t made a dime from social media, and the only time I make money is when they call me for skit-making. I don’t know how to make money on social media, and it’s only now that I’m learning,” said Alax.

He also opened up about his deal with Eko Hotel, admitting that he struggled with the task assigned to him: entertain and make others laugh.

Emphasising his true talents in cooking and creating decorations, he said, “I worked at Eko Hotel for a month, but I didn’t understand what I was doing because I wasn’t good at what they asked of me—making people laugh. I’m only skilled as a chef and decorator. That’s why I left.”

