Veteran Fuji singer Abdul “Love Azeez” Azeez Oladeji has been laid to rest in Ojodu-Berger, Lagos State.

The 81-year-old singer died at his residence on Wednesday evening after a brief illness.

Adekunle Abiodun, general secretary of the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria (FUMAN), confirmed the death in a Facebook post.

Family members, friends, colleagues, and admirers bid the singer farewell on Thursday, in accordance with Islamic rites.

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“May the Almighty Allah grant him eternal rest, console his families, friends, fans, Professional Colleagues and well-wishers to bear the irreparable loss”, he wrote.

Former Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON) chairman Tony Okoroji and Fuji star Musibau “Omo Kekere” Alani, vice president of the Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria (FUMAN), attended the burial ceremony.

They led members of the FUMAN executive and other Fuji artistes in paying their last respects to the departed legend.

Love Azeez

The late singer served as president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) in 1989 and later chaired the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON).

He ranked among the trailblazers who shaped Fuji music from its infancy.

The genre traces its roots to Lagos in the 1960s and gained widespread recognition through Fuji icon Ayinde Barrister; Love Azeez was one of the key figures who helped cement its place in Nigeria’s cultural landscape.

Over a career spanning several decades, he remained a steadfast presence in the industry and earned the admiration of fellow Fuji musicians and fans of traditional Yoruba music.

Known for his traditional vocal style and deep roots in the original Fuji sound, Love Azeez rose to fame with songs such as “Ijapari”, “Barrister & Kollington’s Fight”, and “Alarape”.

In an interview with Kasnatysugar, the late singer said he began his career in Agege, Lagos, performing Wéré music before transitioning to Fuji.