It appears that the long-standing feud between Fuji stars Saheed Osupa and Wasiu Alabi Pasuma has ended.

For decades, Osupa and Pasuma were at odds over Fuji supremacy. However, in recent times, fans have started seeing the two together on stage, sparking curiosity and questions among their followers.

In August 2023, Osupa and Pasuma shared the stage with Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as Kwam 1, at Islamic singer Ahmad Alawiye’s 50th birthday celebration in Lagos.

A video from the event that went viral showed Pasuma and Osupa joining Kwam 1 during his live performance, with their senior colleague visibly delighted by the reunion.

In the video, Kwam 1 greeted them warmly, giving them pecks on the cheeks as fans celebrated the touching moment.

While leaving the stage, Osupa and Pasuma exchanged a few words, shook hands, and shared a brief side hug.

Although the two Fuji icons have seldom appeared together—the 55-year-old’s Saturday video marks a rare moment of public recognition and warmth between two of the genre’s biggest names, long seen as rivals.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Acknowledgement

In the video, Osupa, also known by his stage name King Saheed Osupa (K.S.O.), claimed he possesses both new and old knowledge in the Fuji music industry that no one else has.

The singer, who began his career in 1983 as a teenager, acknowledged Pasuma as a respected Fuji musician alongside himself, referring to himself as ‘king.’

He also paid tribute to the late Agbajelola Barusati and cautioned people against taking the glory that belonged solely to Jesus and Mohammed.

He sang: “I know a lot that people don’t know and I know those things that are new in Fuji music and old things. I know Alhaji Pasuma in the Fuji industry, and he’s one of the Fuji musicians. I know Osupa, the late Agbajelola Barusati; God should give him eternal rest and those who were his products.

“The spirit in Mohammed can’t be compared to any other; don’t compare the spirit in Jesus with that of his disciples. Stop saying it’s you because it’s only God that’s I am that I am and don’t say it’s us because only God answers that as well.”

This isn’t the first time Osupa has sung in parables, leaving his fans and others scrambling for the meaning.

The ‘Vanakula’ hitmaker has released songs addressing feuds between him, Pasuma, and other Fuji musicians, centering on the pursuit of success and supremacy.

One of his popular albums, ‘No More War’, released in 2020, reflects his call to put past conflicts behind him.

Many believe that this album marked the resolution of issues between him, Pasuma, and others.

The album features tracks like ‘More War,’ ‘Ija Pari,’ ‘Jaiye Ore Mi,’ ‘Ijo Ore,’ and ‘Iya Ibeji.’

Friends, not foes

On 21 August 2023, Osupa, in a video posted on his Instagram, announced he paid a visit to Pasuma at his Omole residence in Lagos, months after the singer lost his mother, Alhaja Adijat Kuburat.

In the video caption, Osupa announced he visited his colleague to commiserate with him on his mother’s death, who died in April 2023.

He wrote: “Let’s play on; If music is the food of love. I spent a very special moment with my old friend, brother, and colleague, Pasuma, at his Omole residence today. And also to commiserate with him on the demise of his late mum while I was away. May God continue to be with you, Iba Wasi.”

Pasuma, on his Instagram page, appreciated Osupa for his visit, acknowledging that they were cordial.

Pasuma wrote; “Thanks for the visit baaaa sulia kingy kingy jacky mandator olufimo 1, I appreciate this, one love keep us together, welcome back home.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

