Odumeje, the enigmatic and controversial Nigerian cleric-turned-entertainer, has recently captured headlines and social media buzz with his musical release “Powers,” featuring Flavour N’abania.

His latest musical venture came amid a flurry of anticipation and scepticism. The song’s title and promotional material heavily highlighted Odumeje’s ‘powers.’

The collaboration with Flavour, a respected figure in the Nigerian music industry, added a layer of intrigue to “Powers.”

Odumeje, based in Anambra, has become a spiritual celebrity after his unconventional sermons and miracles went viral.

The prophet became famous on social media after a portion of his service’s audio went viral, with numerous content creators using it to create skits.

In the clip, he boasted about all his powers and those he still had to unleash.

His nontraditional church practices and his incapacity to understand his members’ plight when they sought his spiritual assistance helped him gain notoriety.

His new music, however, which appears to have been influenced by the popularity of his audio, comes across as a mashup of musical mediocrity and religious grandiosity.

The Nigerian music scene, ever dynamic and diverse, has often been a platform for innovative collaborations and boundary-pushing creativity.

However, “Powers’ seems to tread a fine line between artistic expression, cruise and self-promotion.

This thematic focus raises eyebrows, as it seems more tailored for social media virality than genuine musical innovation.

Lines like “Abido Shaker, Gadu gangsta skabash” come across as mere buzzwords, lacking depth, logical meanings, language roots or substance.

From a musical standpoint, “Powers” fails to impress. The production quality feels amateurish, with disjointed beats that clash awkwardly with the religious undertones.

Flavour’s vocal talents, although commendable, seem underutilised and out of place in a song that lacks a high presentation of cohesion and direction.

Strategic timing clout-chasing

The release of “Power” coincides with the cleric’s appearance as the host of a purported “comedy” show with other popular entertainers in London, United Kingdom.

The timing of these developments, including the release of “Powers,” the announcement of his new album, and the unexpected London show plot twist, suggests a coordinated effort to maximise social media clout and international visibility.

While attention is generated, it raises significant questions about Odumeje’s motives, credibility, and the evolving intersection of religion, entertainment, and clout-chasing in contemporary culture.

The song’s reception among fans and critics is likely to be polarising.

The reaction from critics, fans, and attendees has been mixed, with some applauding Odumeje’s audacity, comical side and unpredictability, while others express disappointment and feel misled.

Netizens are sceptical and doubtful due to the mismatch between Odumeje’s image as a prophet and his recent display as an entertainer seeking attention.

Mazi Nnamdi Onu (@MaziNnamdiOnu) on Twitter gave his opinion about the release and his show in London, stating that “Odumeje’s show at The Lighthouse in London is strictly comedy/musical display. He’s not there for any crusade. If you are waiting for him to display his numerous powers, wait no more. His new single “Power” featuring Flavour is what he’s been talking about. He will release (release) it later tonight in Rondon. He’s Indaboski Bahoseâ€¦”

Sharing a different view on X, Bae Hunter @thebeeperfumery said, “I think it’s high time the body of Christ rose against charlatans and the mockers of God. Odumeje could be excused for his ignorance in terms of education. That said, when it also comes to the things of God, I’m afraid he’s not sound & lacks what it takes to be a pastor.”

Vee Q @VeeQOfficial also stressed that “If people can pay their earned money to go and see Odumeje perform in London, just know this; do anything in life, and once you trend whether na rubbish or perfect, you go get fans that will pay money to see you. Everybody sees things differently.”

Role Twist: The London Show; Prophet or Entertainer?

Coinciding with Odumeje’s “comedy” show in London and the announcement of his new album, “Powers” appears less like a sincere artistic endeavour and more like a calculated publicity stunt.

This strategic alignment raises doubts about the song’s authenticity and intentions.

Verdict

In today’s world of social media and celebrity, being genuine and ethical in religious and artistic work is more important than ever.

Some admire his boldness, but others see it as a shallow attempt for attention.

Odumeje’s “Powers” and his London show reveal the challenges of balancing roles as a prophet, entertainer, and public figure today.

Despite high expectations, “Powers” doesn’t offer a memorable musical experience or a clear message.

With not more than one collaboration, Flavour seems to be riding on the energy of the comical side of the Anambra-based prophet.

While Odumeje grabs attention, his recent actions risk distancing his genuine followers.

The mix of religion and entertainment raises concerns about commodifying spirituality, the influence of social media and the ethics of mixing religion with entertainment for personal benefits.

“Powers” by Odumeje featuring Flavour is rated 5/10.

