Oscar-winning US actor, Gene Hackman, 95, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 63, and their dog were found dead in their Santa Fe home, in New Mexico.
Adan Mendoza, Santa Fe County Sheriff, in a statement said:”We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail.
“This is an active investigation, however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor.”
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hackman was known for iconic roles in movies like : ‘The French Connection’, ‘Unforgiven’ and ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’.
He was a two time Academy Award winner and retired from acting in 2004.
(NAN)
