Hensard University, the first private university in Bayelsa State, is set to expand its academic programmes significantly with the approval of 16 new undergraduate programmes by the National Universities Commission, NUC.

The approved programmes are:

1. MBBS. Medicine and Surgery

2 B.NSc. Nursing Science

3 B.Eng. Mechanical Engineering

4. B.Eng. Mechatronics Engineering

5. B.Eng. Civil Engineering

6. B.Eng. Electrical and Electronics Engineering

7. B.Eng. Petroleum and Gas Engineering

8. B.Eng. Marine Engineering

9 .B.Sc Anatomy

10. B.Sc. Physiology

11. B.Sc. Complementary and Alternative Medicine

12. B.HIM. Health Information Management

13. B.MLS. Medical Laboratory Science

I 4. B.Sc. Physiotherapy

1.5. B.Sc. Public Health

16. B.Sc. Radiography

A letter signed by Abubakar M Girei, Acting Director of Academic Planning at the NUC, confirmed the approvals.

The NUC in an earlier letter dated 22 January, 2025, had approved 14 programmes, all to be offered full-time at the university starting in the 2024/2025.

The programmes are:

Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.)

LL.B. (Law)

B.Sc. Ed. Biology Education

B.Sc. Ed. Mathematics Education

B.Sc. Ed. Chemistry Education

B.Sc. Ed. Integrated Science

B.Ed. Educational Management

B.Ed. Primary Education

B.Ed. Guidance and Counselling

B.Ed. Entrepreneurship Education

B.Sc. Ed. Business Education

B.Sc. Ed. Agricultural Education

B.Ed. Education Technology

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Dileep Kumar M. expressed his delight at approval and lauded the commitment of the university’s Chancellor, Senator Seriake Dickson, to expanding access to quality education with Hensard global linkages.

Professor Kumar assured prospective students and their parents of Hensard University’s dedication to providing a world-class educational experience.

Hensard University is an institution dedicated to providing high-quality education across a wide range of disciplines. The institution functions with a commitment to academic excellence, practical skills, entrepreneurship, innovation, and holistic development.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The university strives to prepare students for successful careers and lifelong learning through its dual certification and partnership with different universities and institutions across the world offering a diverse range of programmes.

Hensard University further aims to empower students to make a positive impact in their chosen fields and society as a whole.

With the latest approvals, Hensard is running 59 programmes across 12 faculties in Agriculture, Business, Education, Engineering, Medicine and Sciences.

Parents and prospective students who are interested in these and other Hensard programmes for 2024/25 should call Hensard. Places are also available for students who want to change their choice of university to Hensard.

For further information, please visit our Official website: https:// HensardUniversity.edu.ng

Or call Phone:

Registrar’s Office – +234 916 998 5155

Admissions Office –

+2349169985150

+2349169985160

+2349169985153

+2349169985157

Email:

Enquiries – info@hensarduniversity.edu.ng

Admissions Office – Admissions@hensarduniversity.edu.ng

Social Media:

Twitter – @HensardUni

Facebook / Instagram / LinkedIn / YouTube – @HensardUniversity

Find the Hensard Approval here and here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

